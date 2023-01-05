Eni Incorporates New Sustainable Mobility Company
Italian major Eni has incorporated its new company dedicated to sustainable mobility, named Eni Sustainable Mobility.
The unit is vertically integrated along the entire value chain, bringing together services and products that support the energy transition and accelerate the path to net zero emissions throughout their entire life cycle.
Eni Sustainable Mobility will develop bio-refining, biomethane, and the sale of mobility products and services in Italy and abroad, on a path that will enable the company to evolve into a multi-service, multi-energy company.
The company incorporates existing bio-refining and biomethane assets, including the Venice and Gela bio-refineries, and will oversee the development of new projects, including those at Livorno and Pengerang in Malaysia, which are currently under evaluation.
Eni Sustainable Mobility will also incorporate a network of over 5,000 sales points in Europe to market and distribute a number of energy carriers, among them hydrogen and electricity, as well as fuels of organic origin including biomethane and HVO (Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil), in addition to other mobility products such as bitumen, lubricants, and fuels.
These stations will also support Eni’s other mobility-related services such as the Enjoy car-sharing service, food services, and stores close to Eni’s retail outlets.
“This new company will join Plenitude and become the second strategic lever supporting our energy transition pathway, which targets eliminating Scope 3 emissions. These have been the most significant part of our emissions and the most difficult to eliminate as they are generated by customers by using our products. Through this operation, we will integrate and unlock new value from our industrial initiatives, products, and services based on innovative technologies that will form a unique and decarbonized mobility offering,” said Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi.
The CEO of Eni Sustainable Mobility is Stefano Ballista, formerly Sustainable Mobility Director at Eni Energy Evolution. Eni Sustainable Mobility is directly controlled by Eni, which holds 100 percent of its share capital.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Alaska Lease Sale Generates 1 Bid
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- RWE and Equinor Plan Norway-Germany Hydrogen Pipeline
- BP to Invest $7B in Gulf of Mexico Business by 2025
- Transocean Scores $488 Million Worth Of Deals
- ADNOC Allocates $15B to Low Carbon Tech
- Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Main Market
- TotalEnergies Hits Pay In Isabella Prospect Off UK
- Australian LNG Export Revenue Up 86Pct Year Over Year
- Baker Hughes Bags Deal For Work On World's Largest CCS Project
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Oil Rollercoasters In Holiday Shortened Trading Week
- Shale Bosses Worried About US Labor Shortages Going Into 2023
- Meet Shell's New CEO
- Top Headlines: World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Volatile Year in Oil Markets Culminates with Modest Gain
- Equinor Celebrates Fifth Anniversary Of Hywind Scotland
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- USA Loses Rigs
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast