Eni Hits Gas Pay Offshore Indonesia

Eni (NYSE: E), which recently achieved first gas from the deepwater Merakes Project in Indonesia, has revealed success in the country’s West Ganal block offshore Kalimantan.

On Monday Eni reported that it has successfully drilled and tested the Maha 2 appraisal well. The company pointed out the Maha gas discovery is located 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of the Jangkrik Floating Production Unit (FPU), which it operates.

According to Eni, the appraisal well – drilled to 9,744 feet (2,970 meters) in 3,658 feet (1,115 meters) of water – encountered 141 feet (43 meters) of gas-bearing net sands with “excellent reservoir characteristics” in Pliocene levels. Furthermore, the company stated the production test – limited by surface facilities – recorded “excellent” reservoir gas deliverability at a flow rate of 34 million standard cubic feet per day.

“Through the test and the coring of the reservoir important data have been collected to perform all the studies required for the preparation of a field development plan for the Maha field, where two other appraisal wells are planned to be drilled,” Eni stated, adding the development plan most likely will include a subsea completion and tie-in to the Jangkrik FPU.

Eni’s affiliate Eni West Ganal Limited holds a 40% participating interest in the West Ganal Block, the operator stated. The firm added that its partners, each owning 30%, include Neptune West Ganal B.V. and P.T. Pertamina Hulu West Ganal.

