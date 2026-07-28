Eni Greenlights Cyprus' First Hydrocarbon Project

Expected to start production 2028, the Cronos field is designed to produce up to 500 million cubic feet per day of gas, which will be processed into liquefied form in Egypt for export mainly to Europe.

Eni SpA has made a final investment decision to develop the Cronos deepwater gas field, which it said is the Mediterranean island country's "inaugural hydrocarbon project".

Expected to start production 2028, Cronos is designed to produce up to 500 million cubic feet per day of gas, which will be processed into liquefied form (around 2.8 million metric tons a year) in Egypt for export mainly to Europe, according to partners Eni and TotalEnergies SE.

"Cronos fast-track initiative marks a concrete milestone in positioning Cyprus as a European gas producer and exporter and it unlocks the establishment of a regional gas hub in the Eastern Mediterranean by leveraging Egypt's existing hydrocarbon infrastructure", Eni chief executive Claudio Descalzi said in a statement.

Cronos, located about 185 kilometers (114.95 miles) southwest of Cyprus' coast, is in Block 6. Eni said the block holds over three trillion cubic feet of initial gas in place. Italy's state-backed Eni operates the block with a 50 percent stake. France's TotalEnergies owns the other half.

The development involves four subsea fields, whose output will be processed at existing facilities at the Eni majority-owned Zohr field in Egypt, then liquefied at the North African nation's Damietta LNG terminal for export overseas, according to the Cronos partners.

"Through the marketing of 50 percent of the LNG volumes, equivalent to 1.4 MTPA [million metric tons per annum], Eni will increase its contracted LNG portfolio supporting its strategic ambition to exceed 20 MTPA by 2030", Eni said.

TotalEnergies, meanwhile, aims to raise its LNG portfolio to 60 MMtpa by the end of the decade.

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"The project could also enable, in the future, the development of additional resources located in Block 6, which will be appraised during upcoming campaigns", TotalEnergies said.

Eni and TotalEnergies are partners in three more blocks offshore Cyprus. These consist of the TotalEnergies-operated Blocks 7 and 11, both equally owned with Eni, and the Eni-operated Block 8, in which TotalEnergies owns 40 percent.

In Cyprus' Block 10, also in the Mediterranean Sea, Exxon Mobil Corp and QatarEnergy also plan development via existing Egyptian facilities. A memorandum of understanding executed by the partners and the Egyptian government for that purpose "enables the three signatory parties to study future growth opportunities and flexible commercial frameworks", QatarEnergy said May 21.

Recently the Block 10 co-venturers signed a "commercial discovery declaration" with the Cypriot government for two discoveries in the block.

"Under the declaration, the parties will work together to advance regulatory engagement and approvals, as well as development and production planning, in support of the next phase of Block 10 activities", QatarEnergy said June 30.

"In parallel, QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil reaffirmed their shared commitment to sustained collaboration and alignment across both the development of Block 10 and broader potential opportunities".

Operator and 60 percent owner ExxonMobil and 40 percent partner QatarEnergy have so far made two discoveries in Block 10: Pegasus in 2025 and Glaucus in 2019.

"The 'Pegasus-1' well, located about 190 kilometers offshore southwest of Cyprus, indicated approximately 350 meters [1,148.29 feet] of gas-bearing reservoir", Cyprus' presidential office said July 7, 2025.

In Glaucus-1, the partners found a gas-bearing reservoir about 436 feet. "Based on preliminary interpretation of the well data, the discovery could represent an in-place natural gas resource of approximately 5 trillion to 8 trillion cubic feet (142 billion to 227 billion cubic meters)", ExxonMobil reported February 28, 2019.

"The first well, Delphyne-1, did not encounter commercial quantities of hydrocarbons", ExxonMobil said at the time.

In March 2022 appraisal well Glaucus-2 confirmed a "high-quality gas-bearing reservoir", according to online information from the government, which has placed the best estimate of gas-in-place resources in the Glaucus discovery at 3.7 trillion cubic feet.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com