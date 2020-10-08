Eni Gets CO2 Appraisal and Storage License

The UK Oil and Gas Authority has awarded a carbon dioxide appraisal and storage license to Eni UK Limited.

Under the license, which will cover an area located within the Liverpool Bay region of the East Irish Sea, Eni plans to reuse and repurpose depleted hydrocarbon reservoirs (the Hamilton, Hamilton North and Lennox fields) and associated infrastructure to permanently store CO2 captured in Northwest England and North Wales. The application for the license was said to have been made by Eni in order to help address the decarbonization needs of the areas.

“The OGA is very pleased to award this license for what we hope will be a highly successful project,” Andy Samuel, the chief executive of the OGA, said in an organization statement.

“The energy integration work we’ve been leading shows that the combination of various energy systems, including carbon capture and hydrogen, can make a significant contribution to the UK’s net zero 2050 target,” he added.

“HyNet is an exciting example of energy integration in action – re-using existing infrastructure and depleted reservoirs for significant carbon storage, coupled with hydrogen generation for a variety of innovative uses,” Samuel continued.

Claudio Descalzi, the chief executive officer of Eni, said, “I’m delighted and proud to announce the award of the license CS004 for carbon storage in the UK, first license of its kind for Eni”.

“This is a vitally important project for Eni and represents a milestone for the 2050 Net Zero ambitions of the UK and a fundamental pillar for the strategy of energy transition and decarbonization that Eni is strongly committed to,” he added.

The OGA is the licensing authority for offshore carbon dioxide storage in the UK. It approves and issues carbon dioxide storage and appraisal licenses, storage permits and maintains the carbon storage public register.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com