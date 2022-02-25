Eni Gas e Luce - Plentitude Expands USA Renewables Portfolio

Eni gas e luce – Plentitude has acquired around 266 MW operating solar plant and around 200 MW/400 MW storage project in Texas from BayWa through its U.S.-based unit Eni New Energy.

Eni gas e luce – Plentitude's U.S.-based unit, Eni New Energy, has acquired a 266 MW operating solar plant and around 200 MW/400 MW storage project under development in Texas from BayWa.

The two transactions that expand Eni's U.S. portfolio of renewable capacity have been led by Novis Renewables, the exclusive U.S.-based partnership between Eni New Energy U.S. Inc and Falck Renewables.

Eni New Energy U.S. Inc. acquired around 266 MW Corazon I Solar plant, located in Webb County, Texas, which is equipped with bifacial PV modules and one axis tracker and began operations in August 2021. It will produce more than 500 GWh each year, equivalent to eliminating over 250kt of CO2 emissions annually into the atmosphere.

At the same location, Eni New Energy U.S. Inc also acquired around 200 MW/400 MWh Guajillo storage project, which is in its advanced stage of development and is expected to reach an operational stage before the end of 2023. The Guajillo storage project will use the same interconnection facilities as Corazon I and will support the local network by storing energy when renewable generation is high and delivering it during periods of peak consumption.

“These transactions mark a huge step forward in the growth of our renewable capacity in the US market, adding two high-value assets to our portfolio. The combination of solar plants and utility-scale battery storage is an accelerating new trend that will generate value and support the further penetration of renewable energy into the market,” said Stefano Goberti, CEO of Eni gas e luce – Plenitude.

“In the U.S., our capacity installed and under construction has already reached 0.8 GW, meaning that we are well on track to surpass the original goal of 1GW (0.8 GW Eni gas e luce -Plenitude share) in 2023, set only two years ago when we entered this market together with Falck Renewables. This further brings Plenitude closer to its targets of reaching over 6 GW of installed renewable capacity by 2025 and over 15 GW by 2030 globally,” he said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com