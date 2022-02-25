Eni Flows Oil From FPSO Offshore Mexico

Eni has started production from the Miamte FPSO vessel at the Miztón field offshore Mexico.

Italian energy giant Eni has started production from the Miamte Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessel at the Miztón field offshore Mexico.

The field is located within the Development Project in Area 1 in the Gulf of Mexico some 6 miles off the Tabasco coast. Eni said that the FPSO would increase the country´s production with an economical benefit for Mexico.

Upon its arrival in Mexico in January 2022, Miamte FPSO has been connected to its Mooring System and went through pre-commissioning and integrated commissioning activities. Chinese shipbuilder Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry converted the FPSO from an oil tanker and delivered it in December last year to Eni.

Following the first hydrocarbon introduction into the FPSO and two more platforms start-up in Amoca and Tecoalli fields, production will ramp up till the full field development will be completed by 2024. The FPSO has an oil treatment capacity of 90 kbopd and a gas treatment capacity of 75MMscfd.

Eni added that the FPSO was built following the most stringent specification and the most advanced techniques for ensuring the safety of the operations for the people and the environment. The construction has involved 5 yards in 3 different countries including Mexico, maximizing the involvement of local suppliers.

Early production from Miztón field started in June 2019, after only 3.5 years from the award of the Contractual Area 1, and 7 months from the Final Investment Decision (FID).

“Eni's achievements in Mexico are the results of the company’s commitment to comply with the project schedule and contractual obligations, as well as on the continued support from the Mexican Government in providing the necessary permitting approval.

“Mexico is a key country in Eni’s organic growth strategy. The company has been present in the country since 2006 and has established in 2015 its subsidiary Eni Mexico,” the Italian firm said.

Eni currently holds interests in eight exploration and production blocks – six as an operator – all located in the Sureste Basin in the Gulf of Mexico.

