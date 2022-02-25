Eni Fires Up Second Project In Two Days

Eni has started production from the Ndungu Early Production development project, located in the Angolan deep offshore.

Italian oil and gas company Eni has started production from the Ndungu Early Production (EP) development project, located in Block 15/06 of the Angolan deep offshore.

Eni has been very active recently and the Ndungu EP startup is the company’s third project start-up in Angola in seven months and the second project start-up in a matter of two days.

The company said that the start-up of the Ndungu EP was yet another example of how Eni Angola, in full cooperation with Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG), and partners, keeps creating value on the Block through its infrastructure-led exploration strategy.

The Italian major discovered Ndungu in May 2019 with the Transocean-owned Poseidon drillship. The project is now producing via the N’goma floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, Eni stated.

The strategy generates a pipeline of fast-track subsea tiebacks which maximizes the sustainable utilization of existing facilities in the area.

Ndungu Early Production project, with an expected production rate in the range of 20,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), will sustain the plateau of the N’goma, a 100,000 bopd zero-discharge and zero-process flaring FPSO, upgraded in 2021 to minimize emissions, in line with Eni’s decarbonization strategy to achieve net-zero.

A further exploration and delineation campaign will be performed in the first half of 2022 to assess the full potential of the overall Ndungu asset.

Ndungu EP is the third start-up achieved by Eni Angola in Block 15/06 in the last seven months after the Cuica Early Production project and the Cabaca North Development.

Block 15/06 is operated by Eni Angola with a 36.84 percent share. Sonangol owns 36.84 percent while SSI Fifteen Limited has the remaining 26.32 percent.

Apart from Block 15/06, Eni is the operator of exploration blocks Cabinda North, Cabinda Centro, 1/14, and 28, as well as of the New Gas Consortium. Also, Eni has stakes in several non-operated blocks – Cabinda, 3/05, 3/05A, 14, 14 K/A-IMI, 15, and in the Angola LNG project.

To remind, Eni started production from the Cuica field in mid-August 2021. The Cabaça North development project in n the same block as Ndungu and Cuica started production in late September of the same year. Both projects produce hydrocarbons using the Armada Olombendo FPSO.

Eni is big in Angola as its annual hydrocarbon production from the country last year was 37 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The most recent big startup for the Italian firm was from the Miamte FPSO vessel at the Miztón field offshore Mexico just yesterday.

