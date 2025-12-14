Eni Fires Up New Andalusia Solar Plant

The 150-MW Caparacena project raises the Italian state-backed oil and gas producer's installed renewables capacity in Spain to nearly 1.5 GW.

Eni SpA, through Eni Plenitude SpA Società Benefit, has put online its second photovoltaic generation facility in Andalusia, the 150-megawatt (MW) Caparacena project in Granada.

The latest start-up raises the Italian state-backed oil and gas producer's installed renewables capacity in Spain to nearly 1.5 gigawatts (GW), it said in a press release.

"The project, one of the most significant in the company’s portfolio in Spain, covers 264 hectares and comprises three photovoltaic parks of 50 MW each", Eni said. With over 274,000 bifacial modules, the plant has an annual capacity of 320 gigawatt hours, it said.

The Caparacena plant, in Chimeneas and Ventas de Huelma, is among renewable installations totaling about 400 MW - all solar - that Eni completed in Spain last year, according to a press release by the company January 7, 2025. Eni only announced activation now.

Announcing the start-up, Eni noted the project had been completed while successfully preserving a sixth-century Iberian necropolis. Archaeological monitoring works at the site in April 2024 had led to the discovery, which yielded funerary ceramic urns and period artefacts, according to Eni.

"In compliance with the requirements established for the project authorization process, during the construction of the plant, several measures were implemented to protect the natural environment and preserve the soil", it said.

Eni already produces solar power in Andalusia through Seville's 230-MW Guillena plant.

Eni is building another solar plant with a capacity of 200 MW in Seville, the Entrenúcleo project between the municipalities of Dos Hermanas and Coria del RÍo. It expects to start up the project next year. Eni announced the start of construction July 3.

Elsewhere in Spain, Eni said June 30 the northern block of its Renopool solar plant in the municipality of Solana de los Barros, Badajoz, Extremadura, had begun production with a capacity of 130 MW. "Once completed and starts operating at the end of 2025, Renopool will be the largest solar park built by the company globally, consisting of seven plants across two blocks with a total installed capacity of 330 MW", Eni said.

On March 20 Eni said it had begun building a 90 MW solar plant in the municipality of Fortuna in the region of Murcia, expected to be completed this year.

Eni aims to reach over 5.5 GW of installed renewable generation capacity this year, toward 10 GW by 2028 and 15 GW by 2030, according to a plan it announced February. As of the third quarter of 2025, it had 4.8 GW of installed renewable capacity, according to its quarterly report October 24.

Operating in over 15 countries, Plenitude serves 10 million customers and manages over 22,000 public charging points for electric vehicles, according to Eni.

