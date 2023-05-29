Eni Eyes Refueling Partners as Market for Its Biodiesel
Eni SPA is campaigning for the use of its first renewables-based diesel among partner fuel transporters as part of its decarbonization strategy.
The Italian state-controlled company says its HVOlution brand is produced using 100 percent renewable raw material based on European Union parameters.
It has launched a promotional program targeting suppliers of its stations “to contribute to the decarbonization of the heavy transport sector, which involves approximately 300 vehicles in Italy’s distribution service”, Eni said in a press release Friday.
“To date, more than 200,000 km have been covered using pure HVO, making it a major contributor to CO2 [carbon dioxide] emission reduction”, the global energy giant added.
It said the biofuel is produced from waste, vegetable residue and crops-based oil.
“Thanks to its nature, it can be mixed to fossil diesel fuel in high percentages, even much higher than 7% allowed by the European standard EN 590 for traditional biodiesel (FAME)”, says a product profile on Eni’s website. “Free of aromatics and polyaromatics, compounds with an environmental impact, HVOlution complies with the European specification EN15940 for paraffinic diesel fuel from synthesis or hydrotreatment (XTL)”.
“The initiative is part of Eni’s broader plan to further the decarbonization and sustainable development of the supply chain and support all suppliers to meet energy transition goals, making solid solutions available in line with technological neutrality and inclusiveness”, Eni said in the Friday media statement.
Earlier in the face of a suit seeking a revision in its climate roadmap, Eni insisted it was pursuing a “just transition” toward net-zero emissions by 2050.
Environmental campaigners Greenpeace Italy and ReCommon, as well as 12 Italian citizens, have taken Eni to court over what Greenpeace International said are “past and potential future damages resulting from its contribution to climate change”.
The suit at the Rome Court, which also targets Italy’s economy ministry and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SPA as shareholders, wants to compel the company “to revise its industrial strategy to reduce emissions by at least 45 percent by 2030 compared to 2020 levels, as indicated by the international scientific community to keep the average global temperature increase below 1.5 degrees Celsius according to the Paris Agreement”, Greenpeace International said in a news release May 9.
Eni was quoted by The Associated Press on May 10 as saying in a statement the suit was groundless and that it would prove the “correctness” of its decarbonization plan, which seeks sustainability while helping ensure energy security and competitiveness.
Eni said in another press statement May 10: “In addressing the challenges in the energy sector that Eni faces, we keep our priorities firmly on track with an ongoing commitment to promote energy access, local development, and environmental protection”.
