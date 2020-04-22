Eni Extends Charter of Knot Offshore's Torill Knutsen

Eni now has the option to extend the time charter by two one-year periods until November 2024.

Aberdeen-based Knot Offshore Partners LP reported that Eni Trading and Shipping S.p.A. has exercised two of its one-year options to extend the time charter of the Torill Knutsen until November 2022.

In connection with the decision, the partnership granted Eni an option to extend the time charter by an additional one-year period. Eni now has the option to extend the time charter by two one-year periods until November 2024.

“This early declaration and agreement with Eni further strengthens the partnership’s contracted revenue streams and validates our belief that our vessels remain an essential part of our customers’ supply chains, even in these volatile times,” Gary Chapman, CEO, said in a written statement.

“While other vessel charters will naturally come up for renewal in the coming years, we believe that our strategy, our industry-leading position and forecast demand and supply for shuttle tankers leave us very well-placed, as demonstrated by this announcement today.”

Separately, the partnership’s general partner appointed Junya Omoto to replace Takuji Banno on the board of directors, effective April 1, 2020.

Omoto has served as the General Manager, Offshore Business Group, for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha since April 1, 2020 and from 2016 was previously Deputy General Manager of NYK’s Offshore Business Group. He joined NYK in 1993 and until 2006 he served in the Container and Logistics divisions in Japan and Hong Kong. Omoto graduated from the University of Tokyo, Faculty of Law.

Knot Offshore owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.