Eni, EGAS To Increase Gas Supply From Egypt

Italian energy major Eni and the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) have agreed to increase Egypt’s gas production and supply.

The Chairman of EGAS Magdy Galal and the COO of Natural Resources of Eni Guido Brusco signed today in Cairo a framework agreement that will allow maximizing gas production and LNG exports.

Eni said that the agreement aims to promote Egyptian gas export to Europe, and specifically to Italy, in the context of the transition to a low carbon economy.

The parties agreed to valorize Egyptian gas reserves by increasing jointly operated gas activities and identifying opportunities to maximize short-term gas production. Eni will also optimize the exploration campaigns in existing blocks and newly acquired acreage in the Nile Delta, Eastern Mediterranean, and Western Desert regions.

This agreement, together with the one signed for the restart of Damietta liquefaction plant last year, will provide LNG cargoes for overall volumes of up to 106 billion cubic feet in 2022 for Eni’s LNG portfolio bound to Europe and Italy.

This is part of Eni’s ‘tour’ of North Africa which already resulted in an agreement signed in Algiers that will allow the Italian major to increase the quantities of gas imported through the TransMed / Enrico Mattei pipeline.

The agreement was signed this week by the President of Sonatrach Toufik Hakkar and the CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi. It was signed under the umbrella of the long-term gas supply contract in place with Sonatrach starting from next autumn, confirming the strong cooperation between the countries.

Eni said that the agreement would allow exploiting the pipeline's available transportation capacities to ensure greater supply flexibility, gradually providing increasing volumes of gas from 2022, up to 317.8 billion cubic feet per year in 2023-24.

As for the company’s presence in Egypt, it has been present there since 1954, where it operates through the subsidiary IEOC. Eni is currently the country's leading producer with an equity hydrocarbon production of approximately 360,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

In line with its strategy to reach net-zero by 2050, Eni is engaged in a set of initiatives aimed at decarbonizing Egypt’s energy sector, including the development CCS plants, renewable energy facilities, agro-feedstock for biorefining, and others.

