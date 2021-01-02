Eni Discovers Oil and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Eni Finds Oil in Egypt Desert

Eni announced a new oil discovery in the Meleiha Concession in the Western Desert of Egypt. The discovery well, which was said to have encountered an 85 foot oil column in the Cretaceous sandstones of the Alam El Bueib 3G formation, is located a mile south of the main Arcadia field already in production.

Read full article here

Canada Gov Supports Hibernia Project

The Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, Andrew Furey, has announced financial support for the Hibernia Project. Under the support package, Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. will receive up to $38 million to restart well work, perform drill rig upgrades and invest in new digital technology.

Read full article here

Pacific Drilling Expects Ch11 Emergence by End 2020

Pacific Drilling has announced that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas confirmed the First Amended Joint Plan of Reorganization of Pacific Drilling S.A. and its Debtor Affiliates Pursuant to Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code.

Read full article here

Baker Hughes Posts Gain in US Rig Count

The total number of rotary drilling rigs operating in the United States increased by three to hit 351, Baker Hughes Co. reported. The latest U.S. rig count reflects a three-unit gain in oil rigs (to 267) and no change in gas rigs. Against the year-ago figure of 796, the latest total U.S. rig count is down 445 drilling units.

Read full article here

Petrobras Makes Oil Find

Petrobras announced that it had confirmed oil of “excellent quality” at well 9-BUZ-48D-RJS, which is located in the extreme northwest of the Buzios field in the Santos Basin.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com