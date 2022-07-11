Eni Developing New LNG Project Offshore Congo

Eni will accelerate and increase gas production in Congo by deploying a pair of modular, midsize, FLNG units with a combined capacity of around 2 mtpa in its Marine XII block offshore Congo.

Italian giant Eni will accelerate and increase gas production in Congo by deploying a pair of modular, midsize, FLNG liquefication units with a combined capacity of around 2 million tons per year in its Marine XII block offshore Congo.

It is hoped that the facility, which will provide LNG for both export and domestic power generation, will revitalize Congo’s hydrocarbon sector and shift its revenue reliance away from crude oil exports. Startup is expected in 2023.

Eni, which calls itself ‘the only company committed to developing the huge gas resources of the Republic of Congo’ — amounting to some 238 bcm, the seventh-largest reserves on the continent — is hardly a newcomer to the area. Eni’s presence in Congo reaches back more than 50 years. It currently delivers gas from Marine XII to two onshore thermal power plants that generate 70 percent of the country’s electricity.

According to NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, the emphasis is put on LNG as it’s widely considered the cleanest fossil fuel, making it important in this phase of the energy transition while greener energy sources are being commercialized and use of coal is diminishing.

Driven by growth in power generation and industrial demand, especially in developing countries that need more energy rather than less, the LNG market is expected to rise by as much as 50 percent by 2030.

Equally important, LNG is easy to transport long distances from producing basins to markets around the world. With the United States, China, Europe, and much of Asia counting on LNG volumes sourced from Africa as part of their efforts to reduce greenhouse gases, having long-range access is a significant advantage. In addition, African LNG is regarded as a ready alternative, especially given the ban on Russian imports. Those exports are bound to improve national, regional, and local economic productivity.

The projects are coming on board when Africa is at a crucial point in its demographic development — and while it struggles to access energy, particularly clean forms. The continent’s population is projected to reach 1.68 billion people by 2030. That’s 42 percent more than the 2015 figure. Yet today, less than a quarter of all sub-Saharan Africans have access to electricity.

Ayuk stated that LNG can help fill that gap. It’s currently believed that, as a source of energy for electricity generation, LNG could grow from 10 percent of installed capacity in 2015 to 23 percent by 2030. That’s a significant increase in just 15 years.

Congo is just the latest African nation to join the series of countries that have benefited from the LNG opportunity. Although Algeria is the continent’s de facto LNG pioneer, with first production in 1964, and Nigeria has seven LNG facilities, its first dating to 1989, there’s been a swell of sub-Saharan LNG-related initiatives this century.

Among the gas-rich African nations participating in the escalating LNG market is Equatorial Guinea, which delivered its first cargo of LNG from a terminal at Malabo in 2007. More recently, the country confirmed its plans to participate in other areas of the LNG value chain, announcing in 2019 that it would build West Africa’s first LNG storage and regasification plant.

Cameroon became an exporter in 2018, processing as much as 1.4 mtpa from the Hilli Episeyo FLNG vessel, a converted tanker. A second FLNG is expected to be commissioned offshore Cameroon next year.

Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Angola, and Cameroon have as much as 33.8 mtpa of LNG export capacity. Add the potential of existing and planned projects in Mozambique, Tanzania, Ghana, and Mauritania-Senegal, and regional capacity could reach 134 mtpa by 2030 if market conditions allow. The continent is forecast to increase its gas output from about 260 bcm in 2022 to as much as 335 bcm by 2029.

As for Congo, the African Energy Chamber’s State of African Energy Q2 2022 Report suggests that flows from Marine XII and incremental LNG should reach nearly 4 mtpa by 2030. The report added that Congo was closing in on its LNG export dream.

“The irony that fossil fuels literally powered the industrial and financial development of the countries that are home to the harshest critics of Africa’s oil and gas aspirations is wasted on no one,” Ayuk said.