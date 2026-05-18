Eni Completes Investment in Canadian Battery Feedstock Project

The commitment from the Italian state-backed energy major is part of a $213.16 million capital raise via private placement for phase 2 of NMG's Matawinie Mine project in Canada.

Eni SpA has consummated a transaction to make a $70-million equity investment in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG).

The commitment from the Italian state-backed energy major is part of a $213.16 million capital raise via private placement for phase 2 of NMG's Matawinie Mine project in Canada.

"Eni holds a stake corresponding to around 11.6 percent of NMG’s share capital and has the right to appoint a representative to NMG's Board", Eni said in an online statement.

"The investment in NMG, announced last April, is consistent with Eni's strategy to diversify its supply chains. In particular, it enables Eni to enter the critical minerals value chain through a partnership with a leading company in the sector, while leveraging its distinctive technological know-how.

"In addition, through this transaction, Eni will be able to negotiate the supply of graphite and active anode material volumes committed by NMG, thereby also supporting Eni's Gigafactory initiative to produce stationary lithium batteries in the industrial area of Brindisi".

Last year Eni and Seri Industrial SpA kicked off activities for a project to build a production hub for stationary lithium batteries in the region of Apulia on Italy's Adriatic coast.

The project is planned to produce over 8 gigawatt hours a year of lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, primarily for stationary energy storage, using a water-based process.

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Eni said in a press release September 24, 2025, "The project is currently in the engineering phase and undergoing economic, financial and authorization assessments, which are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026, before moving into the execution phase".

The project is under Eni Storage Systems, a joint venture between Eni (50 percent plus one share) and Seri Industrial subsidiary Fib.

The other subscribers in the NMG private placement are NMG existing investors Canada Growth Fund and Investissement Québec.

NMG said it had also completed an underwritten public offering of $96.49 million.

"With the closing of the Private Placement and the release of the Offering proceeds, and on the basis of the previously announced senior project debt facilities of $335 million commitment (the "Facilities"), NMG confirms the final investment decision for the Phase-2 Matawinie Mine", NMG said in a separate statement.

"The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering and the Private Placement, as well as the funds under the Facilities, when available for: (i) funding the design, engineering and construction of the Phase-2 Matawinie Mine; and (ii) general and administrative expenses and general working capital of the Company".

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