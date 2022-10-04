Eni CEO Meets With Republic Of Congo President

The President of the Republic of Congo met Eni's CEO Claudio Descalzi to discuss the firm's main business activities in the country.

The President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso met Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi to discuss the firm’s main business activities in the country.

They also discussed other innovative initiatives in line with Eni’s commitment to a just energy transition. The Minister of Hydrocarbons Bruno Jean Richard Itoua also attended the meeting.

Sassou Nguesso and Descalzi focused on the progress made towards the valorization and commercialization of the country's gas resources, which will enable the export of around 1 billion cubic meters of gas in the winter of 2023-2024 and up to 4.5 billion per year from winter 2024-2025 onwards using floating LNG facilities.

The President and CEO then discussed the agri-feedstock initiatives launched in Congo, based on the cultivation of castor and other oilseeds for biorefining. The initiative leverages abandoned or degraded land, to avoid competing with the food chain.

The start-up of the first agri-hub for vegetable oil production is planned for 2023, with a capacity of 30,000 tons per year, thus achieving 170.000 tons per year in 2026 and 200,000 tons per year by 2030, delivering significant economic and social developments for rural communities. Expected impacts include income generation for more than 5,000 households in 2023, rising to 100,000 by 2030.

Studies are also underway to implement Natural Climate Solutions projects in forestry, in synergy with agri-feedstock initiatives. These will generate carbon credits and positive social and economic impacts for local communities while promoting biodiversity conservation.

The parties also took stock of the upcoming project to distribute improved cookstoves, which will replace traditional biomass devices, significantly reducing the impact on forests and enabling carbon credits generation. Local businesses will be involved in the manufacturing of high-efficiency stoves, thus promoting local entrepreneurship, and ensuring economic development.

Finally, the parties discussed the main projects contributing to the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, including the Hinda Integrated Project, which provides access to water, medical care, and education to some 25,000 beneficiaries. A new project will provide support to technical and vocational schools in the Departments of Pointe Noire and Plateau to improve training, with the aim of promoting job creation for young people.

Eni has been present in Congo for over 50 years. To date, it is the only company committed to developing the country’s vast gas resources. It also supplies gas to the Congo Electric Power Station which provides 70 percent of the country's electricity production.

