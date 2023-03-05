Eni CEO Meets Kenyan President in Nairobi
Eni’s agribusiness activities and the company’s decarbonization initiatives in Kenya were the topic of discussion at the meeting between CEO Claudio Descalzi and the country’s president Samoei Ruto. The meeting was also attended by cabinet secretary for Energy and Oil Davis Chirchir.
Eni said in its statement that Descalzi and the delegation illustrated to president Ruto the results of the project for the production of vegetable oil for biorefining, which the company launched in the country in 2022.
Based on an integrated supply chain model, the project leverages marginal or degraded land and crops that do not compete with the food supply chain, the statement reads. The first processing plant (or agri-hub) in Makueni county, has a capacity of 15,000 tons/year and its production of vegetable oil is already feeding the Gela refinery, in Italy. Eni said that the second agri-hub will be launched in the second half of 2023, and others in the following years, to reach a production target of 200,000 tons by 2026.
The social impacts are particularly relevant, Eni said, noting that 40,000 farmers have been involved to date for the production of oilseeds, to which another 40,000 will be added by the end of the year, with a projection of around 200,000 by 2026.
The agri-hub currently employs more than 100 resources directly, which will exceed 500 when the other agri-hubs are completed. Furthermore, 2,000 tons of animal feed for local consumption were obtained as a by-product of the oilseeds, the statement reads.
Descalzi also shared with President Ruto the Waste & Residue initiatives, also to provide feedstock for biorefining. The collection and export of used cooking oil began in 2022 and today involves over 400 suppliers, according to Eni.
The model has already been extended to other African countries, contributing to integrate the continent into the sustainable mobility value chain. Descalzi and President Ruto also discussed further initiatives in the areas of e-mobility and renewable energy. Specific focus was given to solar, wind and geothermal energy while there was also talk about waste to energy. These programs will be finalized in the next months, Eni said.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Global Electric Vehicle Market Reeling
- An Inside View of London Oil Week
- Oil Market Hits and Misses
- Shell CEO Says Cutting Oil, Gas Production Is Not Healthy
- UAE Officials Deny Report They're Considering Quitting OPEC
- Top Headlines: Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
- Equinor Buys Suncor Energy UK for $850MM
- Oil Post Weekly Gain as UAE Denies OPEC Exit Plans
- TotalEnergies Buys CEPSA UAE Upstream Assets
- Adnoc Gas Draws $124B of Orders for $2.5B IPO
- Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
- Fifth of Oil, Gas Workers Feel Like Outsiders at Work
- Global Electric Vehicle Market Reeling
- BOEM to Hold Gulf of Mexico Oil, Gas Lease Sale in March
- BofA Global Research Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- USA Drops Multiple Rigs
- Wood Group Reveals Receipt of Unsolicited Proposals
- Russia Flows to Poland Stopped on Lack of Shipment Orders
- Is Black Sea a No-Go Area for Oil, Gas Workers Right Now?
- SPOILERS: The Rig Renewed for Second Season
- Back of WTI Oil Price Curve Has Collapsed
- Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
- Where Is the Safest Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Shell Scores Big With High Impact Pensacola Offshore Well
- Equinor Makes Oil, Gas Find Close to Troll
- Is There a Chance OPEC+ Enters Maximum Production Mode in 2023?
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration
- USA EIA Reveals Latest Gasoline and Diesel Price Forecasts
- China Taking Control of LNG as Global Demand Booms
- Fifth of Oil, Gas Workers Feel Like Outsiders at Work