Eni Buys Stakes In Two Producing Fields In Algeria From BP
Italian oil and gas giant Eni has agreed to acquire BP’s business in Algeria, including the In Amenas and In Salah gas-producing concessions.
Eni bought the entirety of BP’s working interest stake in In Amenas and In Salah. The British company holds a 45.89 and 33.15 percent working interest respectively.
The In Amenas and In Salah assets, which are jointly operated with Sonatrach and Equinor, are in the Southern Sahara and their production of gas and associated liquids began in 2006 and 2004 respectively. In 2021 they produced approximately 390 billion cubic feet of gas as well as 12 million barrels of condensates and LPG.
Eni stated that this acquisition has a ‘great strategic value to further contribute to Europe’s gas needs and further strengthens Eni's presence in Algeria’ which is a major gas producer and a key country for the Italian firm.
This, according to Eni, will increase its portfolio of assets in the country and, jointly with the new contracts of Berkine South and Block 404/208 recently signed, will allow new and synergic development opportunities, mainly focused on increasing gas production.
The acquisition is in line with Eni’s distinctive strategy to address the challenges of the current energy market to deliver secure and sustainable energy to customers while accelerating the path to net-zero. The transaction is subject to the approval of the competent authorities.
Eni has been present in Algeria since 1981. Following these acquisitions and the development programs underway in the Berkine basin, in 2023 Eni's production from Algeria will rise to over 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, further confirming Eni as the main international energy company operating in the country.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Permian Contributes $153B And 700,000 Jobs To U.S. Economy
- Baker Hughes Simplifies Organization To Enhance Profitability
- Russian Gas Supply Cuts To Europe Could Lead To Blackouts
- ADNOC Investing $548 Million In Lower Zakum Production Increase
- EPA Denies Permit For Proposed Bluewater Terminal In Texas
- New UK Energy Secretary Appointed
- Baker Hughes Simplifies Organization To Enhance Profitability
- Permian Contributes $153B And 700,000 Jobs To U.S. Economy
- Manchin Plan to Fast-Track Energy Projects Heads for Showdown
- Eni Buys Stakes In Two Producing Fields In Algeria From BP
- Analyst Talks USA Driving Trends
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Lukoil Chairman Dies After Hospital Window Fall
- Top Headlines: California Declares Grid Emergency and More
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Nord Stream Pipeline Fully Shut Down
- Europe Could Solve Gas Supply Problem With Return To Shale
- Shell CEO Preparing to Step Down Next Year, Reuters Reports
- Energy Transition Now Unstoppable
- Shortage of Frack Gear Helps Hold Back USA Oil Production
- World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Starts Production
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015