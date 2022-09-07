Eni Buys Stakes In Two Producing Fields In Algeria From BP

Eni has agreed to acquire BP's business in Algeria, including the In Amenas and In Salah gas-producing concessions.

Eni bought the entirety of BP’s working interest stake in In Amenas and In Salah. The British company holds a 45.89 and 33.15 percent working interest respectively.

The In Amenas and In Salah assets, which are jointly operated with Sonatrach and Equinor, are in the Southern Sahara and their production of gas and associated liquids began in 2006 and 2004 respectively. In 2021 they produced approximately 390 billion cubic feet of gas as well as 12 million barrels of condensates and LPG.

Eni stated that this acquisition has a ‘great strategic value to further contribute to Europe’s gas needs and further strengthens Eni's presence in Algeria’ which is a major gas producer and a key country for the Italian firm.

This, according to Eni, will increase its portfolio of assets in the country and, jointly with the new contracts of Berkine South and Block 404/208 recently signed, will allow new and synergic development opportunities, mainly focused on increasing gas production.

The acquisition is in line with Eni’s distinctive strategy to address the challenges of the current energy market to deliver secure and sustainable energy to customers while accelerating the path to net-zero. The transaction is subject to the approval of the competent authorities.

Eni has been present in Algeria since 1981. Following these acquisitions and the development programs underway in the Berkine basin, in 2023 Eni's production from Algeria will rise to over 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, further confirming Eni as the main international energy company operating in the country.

