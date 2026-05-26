Eni, BlackRock CCUS JV Raises $582MM

The carbon capture, utilization and storage joint venture of Eni and BlackRock's GIP has secured EUR 500 million in financing to support ongoing and additional projects.

The carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) joint venture of Eni SpA and BlackRock Inc's Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) has secured over EUR 500 million ($581.59 million) in financing to support ongoing and additional projects.

The pool of 13 international lenders consists of Banco BPM, BNP Paribas, BPER, DNB, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca, Mizuho, MUFG, NatWest, SMBC, Societe Generale and UniCredit.

"Following the successful project financing of Liverpool Bay CCS (LBCCS), the backbone infrastructure of the HyNet industrial decarbonization cluster in the United Kingdom, the market continued to show a strong interest in Eni CCUS Holding, with participation requests significantly exceeding the initially targeted amount", Eni said in an online statement.

The statement said construction of the LBCCS project is now over 30 percent complete, "in line with the original schedule", which targets start-up 2028.

The project comprises the transport and storage infrastructure for the broader HyNet project, which spans North West England and North Wales. With a capacity of up to 4.5 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa), HyNet will store captured emissions in depleted hydrocarbon fields in the Irish Sea. The HyNet consortium plans to grow the capacity to 10 MMtpa.

The Liverpool Bay project involves repurposing onshore and offshore infrastructure, as well as building new pipelines to connect industries across North West England and North Wales.

In another UK project, Eni expects to unlock a CO2 storage capacity of about 300 million metric tons at the depleted Hewett gas field in the North Sea, according to a company statement September 15, 2023, announcing the award of the Bacton license.

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L10, meanwhile, has reached the front-end engineering stage, as announced on the project website December 13, 2023. Located on the Dutch side of the North Sea, it is planned to store 5 MMtpa of CO2.

The other project in the Eni-GIP CCS joint venture, Ravenna CCS, started injection 2024 as Italy's first CCS project, according to Eni.

"Phase 1 of the project will capture, transport and store CO2 emissions from Eni’s natural gas treatment plant in Casalborsetti, in the municipality of Ravenna, estimated at approximately 25,000 tonnes per year. Once captured, the carbon dioxide is transported to the offshore Porto Corsini Mare Ovest platform through reconverted gas pipelines", Eni said in a press release September 3, 2024. "The CO2 will then be injected and stored at a depth of 3,000 meters [9,842.52 feet] in the depleted Porto Corsini Mare Ovest gas field".

For phase 2, Ravenna is planned to store up to 4 MMtpa by 2030, according to Eni.

GIP entered Eni CCUS late last year by acquiring a 49.99 percent stake. "Eni and GIP hold joint control of the company", Eni said in a statement December 18, 2025.

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