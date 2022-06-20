Eni Becomes Latest Partner In Massive Qatari LNG Project
Italian oil and gas giant Eni has been selected by QatarEnergy as its new international partner in the North Field East (NFE) expansion project.
The Minister of State for Energy Affairs, President, and CEO of QatarEnergy Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi signed the partnership agreement for the creation of the new joint venture company during an official ceremony.
QatarEnergy will hold a 75 percent interest in the joint venture while Eni the remaining 25 percent interest. The JV will hold a 12,5 percent interest in the entire NFE project, including the 4 mega LNG trains with a combined capacity of 32 mtpa.
The NFE project will expand Qatar’s LNG export capacity from the current 77 million tons per annum to 110 mtpa. With a $28.75 billion investment, NFE is expected to start production before the end of 2025 and will deploy technologies to minimize the overall carbon footprint, including carbon capture and sequestration.
The agreement marks the completion of a competitive process started in 2019 and has a duration of 27 years. It is a strategic move for Eni, which expands its presence in the Middle East and gains access to a major LNG producer, detaining among the largest natural gas reserves in the world.
It is also a significant milestone in the company’s diversification strategy, adding a cleaner and more reliable energy source to its portfolio.
“We are honored and delighted for having been selected as a partner in the North Field East expansion project. As a newcomer joining this world-leading LNG project, we feel the privilege and the responsibility of being a strategic partner of choice for the State of Qatar.
“This agreement is a significant milestone for Eni and fits our objective to diversify into cleaner and more reliable energy sources in line with our decarbonization strategy. Eni looks forward to working with QatarEnergy on this project to positively contribute to increasing worldwide gas security of supply,” Eni CEO Descalzi said.
In recent news regarding the project, QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies last week agreed to also become partners in a joint venture company, in which QatarEnergy will hold a 75 percent interest while TotalEnergies will hold the remaining 25 percent interest.
The JV in turn will own 25 percent of the entire NFE project which is described as ‘the single largest project in the history of the LNG industry.’
According to media reports, ExxonMobil, Shell, and ConocoPhillips are other probable partners in the project since QatarEnergy said that more partners will join the project.
