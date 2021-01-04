Eni Announces Mahani Field Start Up

Eni (NYSE: E) has announced production start up from the Mahani field, which is located in the Sharjah Emirate's onshore concession area B.

The development is the first step in the further evaluation of the Mahani gas and condensate discovery, which was announced last January, Eni outlined. Production from Mahani is sent through a new multiphase trunk line to Sharjah National Oil Corporation’s (SNOC) Sajaa gas plant, where it is processed utilizing existing facilities and infrastructure.

Field production is expected to increase progressively with the connection of further wells planned to be drilled during 2021 and 2022, Eni revealed. SNOC holds a 50 percent operated interest in concession area B, with Eni holding the remaining 50 percent stake. Eni acquired its interest in the area in a competitive bid round in January 2019.

“Production start up has been achieved in less than two years since contract signature and one year since the discovery announcement thanks to the fruitful and continuous cooperation with SNOC,” Eni Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi said in a company statement.

“This is a big achievement of which we need both to be proud of, considering also the exceptional challenges incurred during the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

“Exploration in Sharjah was considered to be over since the 1980s. However, together with SNOC we demonstrated that using state of the art technology and high level competences also areas considered as ‘mature’ can reveal new potential,” Descalzi continued.

Eni said it will continue its commitment on Sharjah exploration in the operated areas A and C. The company noted that area C in particular is largely underexplored. Eni’s current exploration acreage in the UAE amounts to more than 8,880 square miles gross and comprises the onshore of Sharjah and offshore areas of Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

