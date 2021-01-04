Eni Announces Mahani Field Start Up
Eni (NYSE: E) has announced production start up from the Mahani field, which is located in the Sharjah Emirate’s onshore concession area B.
The development is the first step in the further evaluation of the Mahani gas and condensate discovery, which was announced last January, Eni outlined. Production from Mahani is sent through a new multiphase trunk line to Sharjah National Oil Corporation’s (SNOC) Sajaa gas plant, where it is processed utilizing existing facilities and infrastructure.
Field production is expected to increase progressively with the connection of further wells planned to be drilled during 2021 and 2022, Eni revealed. SNOC holds a 50 percent operated interest in concession area B, with Eni holding the remaining 50 percent stake. Eni acquired its interest in the area in a competitive bid round in January 2019.
“Production start up has been achieved in less than two years since contract signature and one year since the discovery announcement thanks to the fruitful and continuous cooperation with SNOC,” Eni Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi said in a company statement.
“This is a big achievement of which we need both to be proud of, considering also the exceptional challenges incurred during the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.
“Exploration in Sharjah was considered to be over since the 1980s. However, together with SNOC we demonstrated that using state of the art technology and high level competences also areas considered as ‘mature’ can reveal new potential,” Descalzi continued.
Eni said it will continue its commitment on Sharjah exploration in the operated areas A and C. The company noted that area C in particular is largely underexplored. Eni’s current exploration acreage in the UAE amounts to more than 8,880 square miles gross and comprises the onshore of Sharjah and offshore areas of Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- US Extends 5 LNG Export Authorizations to 2050
- Venezuelan Oil Exports Crater
- GKP Appoints New CEO
- What Looms for Oil and Gas in 2021?
- Saudi Arabia Advises OPEC+ Caution
- Eni Announces Mahani Field Start Up
- Oil Near $50 on Dollar Weakness and M.E Tension
- Iran Seizes Korean Tanker and Arrests Crew
- OPEC+ and Alaska Sale May Offer Market Preview
- Nearly $1B Egypt Program Promotes NGV Switch
- Executives Predict 2021-End Oil Price
- Troops Fight Off Attack Near $20B LNG Project
- Pacific Drilling Expects Ch11 Emergence by End 2020
- OGUK Reacts to Brexit Deal
- Ironbark Well Disappoints
- Awilco Drilling Reports Rig Contract Termination
- Energean Strikes $Multimillion EIL Deal
- Rigzone's Top 20 Upstream Articles of 2020 - Part IV
- Cambodia's Maiden Oil Field Comes Online
- Oil Rise Aided by Dollar
- Executives Predict 2021-End Oil Price
- Biden Picks Energy Sec Nominee
- How Many US OFS Jobs Has Covid Cut?
- Virus Spreads in Canadian Oil Patch
- $11B+ of Oz Gas Projects to be Sanctioned in 2021
- US Net Zero Will Need $2.5T by 2030
- Troops Fight Off Attack Near $20B LNG Project
- India Asked to Pay $1.2B to Cairn
- Canada Gov Supports Hibernia Project
- Oil Edges Higher After Iraqi Field Attacked