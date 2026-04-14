Eni Announces 2 Tcf Gas Find Offshore Egypt

In a release sent to Rigzone recently, Eni announced a “significant” gas and condensate discovery offshore Egypt.

The find was made through the Denise W 1 exploration well in the Temsah Concession, situated offshore in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to the release, which revealed that preliminary estimates indicate about two trillion cubic feet of gas initially in place and 130 million barrels of associated condensates.

The Denise W discovery lies 43.5 miles offshore in 311 feet of water depth, and less than seven miles away from existing infrastructure, “enabling substantial synergies for a fast-track development”, Eni highlighted in the release.

“Similarly to the nearby Temsah field, which has been in production since 2001, it features a gas-bearing sandstone reservoir of excellent quality with about 50 meters [164 feet] of net pay,” Eni said in the release.

“The discovery reinforces Eni’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s national goals of boosting reserves and increasing gas production, thereby strengthening the country’s energy security,” it added.

“Also, this new discovery confirms Eni’s successful strategy in substantially rejuvenating producing assets through near-field and infrastructure-led exploration,” it continued.

Eni noted in its release that the drilling of Denise W-1 follows a binding agreement signed in July 2025 with EGPC and EGAS for a 20 year renewal of the Temsah Concession.

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Eni pointed out in the release that it operates the Denise Development Lease of the Temsah Concession with a 50 percent contractor working interest, alongside BP, which Eni highlighted holds the remaining 50 percent stake. The asset is operated through Petrobel, a joint venture operating company between Eni and EGPC, Eni outlined.

In a separate release sent to Rigzone, BP also announced a “significant” gas and condensate discovery offshore Egypt “following the successful drilling of the Denise W-1 exploration well in the Temsah Concession”.

BP noted in its release that “high-quality gas-bearing sandstone reservoirs were encountered across a gross interval of approximately 90 meters [295 feet]”.

BP highlighted in its release that the find marks its second exploration discovery this year, following 12 discoveries in 2025. It outlined that the discovery “further reload[s BP’s…] resource hopper in support of long-term organic growth”.

In addition, BP noted in its release that, earlier this year, the company was awarded two new offshore exploration concessions - North-East El Alamein Offshore, which BP has a 100 percent stake in, and West El Hammad Offshore, which BP holds a 25 percent interest in, alongside Eni, who is the operator with a 75 percent stake.

“Both blocks are located near existing infrastructure,” BP pointed out.

BP also said in its release that, last month, the company “mobilized the drilling rig DS-12 to drill five firm wells and three optional wells in complex deepwater environments, further supporting increased domestic gas production to meet Egypt’s growing energy demand”.

“More recently, BP signed an agreement with GANOPE (South Valley Egyptian Petroleum Holding Company) for the award of Block 6 in the Red Sea, expanding into a promising new frontier,” the company added.

In a statement posted on its website, Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources confirmed a “significant natural gas discovery in the Mediterranean Sea by Eni”, which it said “is a direct result of the Ministry’s incentive policies and the settlement of partner dues, aimed at boosting production, offsetting natural decline, and reducing the import bill”.

“Belayim Petroleum Company (Petrobel) successfully drilled the exploratory well ‘Denise W-1’ in Denise area offshore Port Said, where Eni operates as the main investor,” the statement noted.

“The well is currently being prepared for testing and identifying production rates. It is scheduled to be brought on stream following the completion of development activities, including the construction of an offshore production platform and the drilling of appraisal and development wells,” it added.

“This discovery is expected to open new horizons for similar discoveries in brownfields in the Mediterranean, such as Temsah and Ras El Bar, thereby strengthening proven reserves and supporting Egypt’s overall natural gas production,” it continued.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com