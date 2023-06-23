Eni and Var Energi Reach Deal to Buy Neptune Energy

Eni S.p.A. has announced that it and Vår Energi ASA have reached an agreement to acquire Neptune Energy Group Limited.

In a statement sent to Rigzone, Eni noted that it will acquire assets comprising Neptune’s entire portfolio other than its operations in Germany and Norway. The German operations will be carved out prior to the Eni transaction and the Norwegian operations will be acquired by Vår directly from Neptune under a separate share purchase agreement, Eni said in the statement. The Vår transaction will close immediately prior to the Eni transaction and the proceeds from the Norway sale will remain with the Neptune global business purchased by Eni, the company revealed.

Under the agreed terms, the Neptune global business will have an enterprise value of around $2.6 billion, while the Neptune Norway Business will have an enterprise value of around $2.3 billion, Eni highlighted in the statement. The final net consideration for both transactions will be subject to customary closing adjustments and will be paid in cash at completion, Eni noted, adding that the Eni transaction will be funded through available liquidity.

Closing of the Eni transaction is subject to a number of customary closing conditions, including the carve out of Neptune’s operations in Germany, completion of the Vår transaction, and the receipt of other customary governmental and contractual consents, FDI, and anti-trust clearances, Eni said in the statement. The deal is currently expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

In its statement, Eni noted that the transaction represents an exceptional fit for the company, adding that it complements its key areas of geographic focus and supports its objective of increasing its share of natural gas production to 60 percent and reaching net zero emissions (Scope 1+2) from its upstream business by 2030.

The deal will add around 130,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to the Eni and Vår portfolios, according to Eni’s statement, which also noted that the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and cash flow from operations per share, as well as free cashflow positive.

‘’This transaction delivers to Eni a high-quality and low carbon intensity portfolio with exceptional strategic and operational complementarity,” Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said in a company statement.

“Eni sees gas as a critical bridge energy source in the global energy transition and is focused on increasing the share of its natural gas production to 60 percent by 2030. Neptune will contribute predominantly gas resources to Eni’s portfolio,” he added.

“Moreover, the geographic and operational overlap is striking, adding scale to Eni’s majority-owned Vår Energi; bringing more gas production and CCUS opportunities to the remaining North Sea footprint; building on Eni’s leading position in Algeria – a key supplier to European gas markets; and deepening Eni’s presence in offshore Indonesia, supplying the Bontang LNG plant and domestic markets,” he continued.

“The nature and challenges of the energy transition require a focused response and in particular this transaction highlights two important aspects of Eni’s financial strategy – the flexibility and optionality that our strong liquidity and low balance sheet leverage offer; and our innovative satellite model which helps to align and access dedicated capital,” Descalzi went on to note.

In a separate statement sent to Rigzone, Neptune Energy confirmed that Eni had signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire Neptune Energy Group Limited and that Vår Energi had simultaneously signed an inter-conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire Neptune Energy Norge AS.

The company highlighted that Neptune’s business in Germany is not part of the transactions and said it will continue to be owned and operated by the ultimate existing Neptune shareholders as a standalone group.

In the statement, Neptune said the boards of Eni, Vår Energi, and Neptune believe the proposed combinations will enhance their technical and financial capabilities to provide energy security and participate in the energy transition.

“Since Neptune’s formation in 2018, we have invested in the business and transformed the organization, resulting in material improvements in safety, operational performance and cost efficiency,” Sam Laidlaw, the Executive Chairman of Neptune Energy, said in a company statement.

“I am incredibly proud of Neptune’s achievements over the past five years – and the hard work and dedication of so many people across our organization, who, together with our shareholders, have contributed to the growth and success of the business,” he added.

“This transaction offers a new and exciting phase for Neptune, with significant growth opportunities supporting energy security and the energy transition, which will benefit from Eni’s and Vår Energi’s larger scale and available resources,” Laidlaw continued.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com