Eni and Uniper in Decarbonization MOU

Eni UK and Uniper have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly evaluate decarbonization initiatives in North Wales.

The collaboration, which is said to be in line with the UK government’s ten point plan for green industrial revolution, will investigate the technical and commercial feasibility to work together on future low carbon project initiatives in the region, Eni noted.

Eni UK currently owns and operates the oil and gas fields in Liverpool Bay, feeding gas extracted from the fields into the Uniper owned Connah’s Quay power station in Flintshire. The MOU will support Uniper’s investigations into future opportunities for blue and green hydrogen production at Uniper’s site, as well as the capture of any CO 2 produced as a by-product from the process. Eni UK will use its infrastructure to transport and store the CO 2 in Liverpool Bay, the company revealed.

“This is an exciting time to invest in decarbonization technologies to make the UK a global leader in the green industrial revolution,” Phillip Hemmens, Eni’s head of north Europe region management, said in a company statement.

“We hope this commitment for future cooperation between Eni UK and Uniper will further complement our ongoing work with the wider HyNet North West project, placing the North West of England and North Wales at the forefront of the UK’s journey to Net Zero and helping to decarbonize many sectors of the economy from 2025 onwards,” he added.

Mike Lockett, Uniper UK country chairman and group chief commercial officer of power, said, “Uniper’s Connah’s Quay power station is ideally placed to be part of the decarbonization story for North Wales and the North West of England, as we look to grow our hydrogen capability in the UK”.

“We look forward to working together with Eni UK to explore future hydrogen production and CCS opportunities at the site,” he added.

Eni highlighted that the MOU marks the latest of several agreements between Eni UK and companies based in the North West of England and North Wales as the company develops its CCS business. The agreements are said to form part of company’s business strategy to lead the energy transition and play a significant role in the UK’s target for Net Zero emissions by 2050.

