Eni And Snam Team Up To Develop Ravenna CCS Phase 1
Two Italian majors, Eni and Snam, have signed an agreement to develop and manage Phase 1 of the Ravenna Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Project, through an equal joint venture. The JV formation was approved by the signatures of Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and Snam CEO Stefano Venier.
The agreement also includes the implementation of studies and preparatory activities for the subsequent development phases.
Phase 1 of the Ravenna CCS project covers the capture of 25,000 tons of CO2 emitted from Eni's natural gas treatment plant in Casalborsetti (Ravenna). Once captured, the CO2 will be piped to the Porto Corsini Mare Ovest platform and injected into the homonymous depleted gas field in Ravenna’s offshore.
"Today it is necessary to join forces in order to reconcile decarbonization goals, energy security and competitiveness. This agreement represents an example of excellence, leveraging industrial synergies to contribute to the decarbonization of Italy’s production system. Phase 1 of the Ravenna Project will allow to reduce emissions from the Casalborsetti power plant, launching in Italy a project based on a mature technological process that is key for the achievement of our climate goals. CCS is complementary to renewables, to energy efficiency solutions and to the other available levers, and is central to avoiding CO2 emissions from highly energy-intensive sectors that currently have no technological alternatives for decarbonization,” Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi commented.
"It is a fact that CCS technologies have consolidated their role at a global level as a tool available to achieve decarbonization goals, and for this reason they are gaining more and more attention from governments, investors and industry players. CCS projects are being developed globally and are already at an advanced stage both in Europe - especially in the UK, the Netherlands and the Nordic countries - and in the US. This joint venture sets the first initiative in Italy with the ambition to offer a solution to the entire hard-to-abate production cluster in the Po Valley, and potentially also to other Italian regions as well as other countries bordering the Mediterranean basin. Snam will contribute to the project with its know-how and distinctive skills in the transport and management of molecules, in this case CO2," said Snam CEO Stefano Venier.
The project represents a fundamental step to respond to the decarbonization needs of steel mills, cement plants, ceramics and chemical industries and more generally of the “hard-to-abate” industry through an immediately available, highly efficient and effective technological process, which makes it possible to exploit the infrastructures and skills already present in the area. The planned activities will create new job opportunities, with an overall estimate of over 500 new jobs during Phase 1 of the project.
The important role of CCS in climate change mitigation strategies is reflected in the analyses of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPPC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA), which in their latest reports confirm CO2 capture, utilization and storage as one of the “must-have” solutions for achieving climate goals.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- KCA Deutag Scores $85MM Worth Of New Deals And Extensions
- Floatel Pair Hired By Aker BP For North Sea Jobs
- NZTC Turns to Palantir, InDHu For Offshore Energy Data Project
- Exxon Fires Up One Of North America's Largest Recycling Facilities
- APPEA: Australian Government Can Regulate Gas Market Without Notice
- North Sea Regulator Fines 3 Companies
- Zero-Covid End Springs New Life into China Aviation Sector
- Serica Energy Buying Tailwind In Deal Worth Over $780Mn
- Oil Firms Get Four Blocks In Brazilian Bidding Round
- North Star Launches Recruitment Drive
- US Buying Oil For Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Regulator Lays Charges Against Suncor Over 2019 Worker Incident
- Exxon Avoiding Tankers That Previously Transported Russian Oil
- KCA Deutag Scores $85MM Worth Of New Deals And Extensions
- Germany Says It Won't Be Buying Russian Oil at All Next Year
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- Companies Flag Labor Issues in Oil and Gas
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- USA Energy Sec Offers Olive Branch to Oil Industry
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- Top Headlines: Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12B
- What Is Stifling Oil's Upward Momentum?
- Massive Johan Sverdrup Field Flowing Oil From Both Phases
- Aker BP Going Ahead With $20Bn Worth Of Developments
- What's Next for Outgoing Shell Boss?
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- USA Loses Rigs
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- Shell Starts Drilling High-Impact Gas Well Off UK