Eni and Saipem Sign Decarbonization Deal

Eni (NYSE: E) and Saipem (BIT: SPM) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate on the identification and engineering of decarbonization initiatives and projects in Italy, the companies have revealed.

In particular, the companies said they intend to identify possible opportunities for collaboration in the sector of the carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) of CO2 produced by industrial districts in the country. Through the MoU, Eni and Saipem said they will also evaluate participation in programs financed by the European Union as part of the Green Deal Strategy.

The objective of the agreement is to contribute towards the decarbonization process of entire production chains by taking clear steps with immediate action to combat climate change and to achieve CO2 reduction targets at national, European and global level, the companies outlined. The MoU could be subject to subsequent binding actions that the parties involved will define according to the applicable law, included that which regulates operations among related parties.

“Through this strategic agreement, Eni intends to strengthen its leadership in the energy transition process, accelerating the evolution of its business model that combines economic and financial sustainability with environmental sustainability,” Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said in a company statement.

“The adoption of technological solutions for decarbonization such as carbon capture, utilization and storage, will be fundamental in the energy transition of the country, and Eni can provide unique skills and expertise in managing production processes and in the fight against climate change,” he added.

Saipem Chief Executive Officer Stefano Cao said, “the agreement signed with Eni strengthens Saipem's role as a leading player in the CO2 capture, transport, reuse and storage sector”.

“We are able to propose concrete solutions to support the process of reducing carbon dioxide emissions of the energy and production chains of the industrial districts in Italy and contribute to the achievement of ambitious national and European objectives,” he added.

“These solutions require a high level of specialization, competence and experience in this sector that Saipem has developed over the years and is ready to make available in its contribution to Italy’s sustainable recovery and in supporting the technological and industrial supply chain,” Cao continued.

The European Green Deal provides an action plan to boost the efficient use of resources by moving to a clean, circular economy; restore biodiversity and cut pollution. The EU aims to be climate neutral in 2050.

