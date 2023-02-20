Eni and PBF Energy Form USA Biorefinery JV
Eni, through Eni Sustainable Mobility, has formed a joint venture with PBF Energy, named St. Bernard Renewables (SBR). The 50-50 JV has been formed for the biorefinery currently under construction co-located with PBF’s Chalmette Refinery in Louisiana (US).
Upon consummation of the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, Eni Sustainable Mobility will contribute capital totaling $835 million plus up to an additional $50 million that is subject to the achievement of eventual project milestones and will provide expertise in biorefining operations, supply and marketing.
PBF brings its strong industrial know-how in the United States and, as the contributor of the biorefinery, will continue to manage project execution and serve as the operator once construction is complete.
The St. Bernard Renewables biorefinery startup is scheduled in the first half of 2023 and the facility is currently targeted to have processing capacity of about 1.1 million tonnes/year of raw materials, with full pretreatment capabilities. It will produce mainly HVO Diesel (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil, commonly known as ‘renewable diesel’ in North America), with a production capacity of 306 million gallons per year.
The biorefinery will use the Ecofining process developed by Eni in cooperation with Honeywell UOP.
SBR will operate as an independent entity with feed procurement and product distribution managed by a dedicated team working on behalf of the St. Bernard Renewables joint venture. While the partnership is set to benefit from its co-location with PBF’s Chalmette refinery through a variety of shared services, the operations and ownership of the Chalmette refinery will not be affected by the formation of the partnership.
