Eni and Korea Gas Bolster Ties
Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and Korea Gas Corp. President and CEO Hee-bong Chae on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that aims to strengthen the firms’ cooperation in the energy sector, Eni reported.
In a written statement emailed to Rigzone, Eni noted the MoU calls on the companies to identify specific opportunities to collaborate in areas such as exploration and production (E&P), liquefied natural gas, downstream, infrastructure and “circular economy” and low-carbon energy projects.
“As Eni wants to play a decisive role in the process of energy transition towards a low-carbon future, this collaboration is in line with the direction we want to follow to ensure sustainable growth,” remarked Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi. “This MoU fits our culture based on integration, efficiency and a constant focus on technological innovation and research, which has allowed Eni to enhance the assets in a different way.”
For the past decade, Eni and Korea Gas have teamed up in the E&P business in Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Mediterranean, Eni stated. According to Eni, the Mozambique Area 4 and Iraq Zubair projects represent examples of successful collaborations with Korea Gas.
“By signing this MoU with Eni, we shared the strong willingness of both companies to lead the era of low-carbon and eco-friendly energy,” commented Chae. “Our strong relationship can settle the basis for a new business with the aim of the second Mozambique Area 4 and Iraq Zubair project, which represents the new energy era.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
- Texas Oil and Gas Poll Shows Wariness of Biden
- Northern Oil and Gas Buys Williston Basin Acreage
- Exxon Slows Gulf Refinery Expansion
- Non-Kuwaiti Nationals Will Not Be Hired at KPC
- CNOOC Starts Production at Qinhuangdao 33-1S
- PX Group Hires Ex Apache and Worley VPs
- Oil Down on Second-Wave Fears
- Europa Oil & Gas Acquires Offshore Ireland License
- Bristow and Era Complete Merger
- Extraction Gives Execs Bonuses Ahead of Possible Default
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback
- Chesapeake Energy Plunges 74 Percent
- Weatherford CEO Departs Ahead of Shareholder Meeting
- Occidental Eyes Mideast Assets in Play to Slash Debt
- Lacy to Succeed Ale at Southwestern
- New Oilfields Discovered in Belarus
- Saudi Arabia Stopping Extra Voluntary Oil Cuts After June
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- ProPetro Loses More Workers in Midland
- Shale Faces Multibillion-Dollar Hedging Crunch
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk