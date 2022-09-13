Eni, ADNOC CEOs Discuss Contributing To Worldwide Gas Supply
Chief executive officers of Eni and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) met in Abu Dhabi to discuss the progress of the Italian firm’s activities in Abu Dhabi and future projects of common interest.
UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO Ahmed Al Jaber and Eni's Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi expressed the desire of both companies to accelerate the existing development project and the time-to-market of new exploration discoveries and international activities, in line with the common decarbonization strategy and to contribute to increasing worldwide gas supply.
Al Jaber and Descalzi discussed the acceleration of the multi-billion-dollar Ghasha project. The project is estimated to hold significant recoverable gas and is expected to produce more than 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day in addition to more than 120,000 barrels of high-value oil and condensates per day.
Descalzi illustrated fast-track development options for the recent significant gas discovery in its first exploration well drilled in Offshore Block 2 Abu Dhabi, leveraging the other projects currently under execution as well as utilizing existing ADNOC facilities to optimize costs and accelerate common production targets. Eni has a 70 percent stake and is the operator of Block 2, with partner PTTEP holding the remaining 30 percent.
Furthermore, the two CEOs analyzed several initiatives aimed at strengthening the partnership in the frame of the energy transition by deploying renewable energy projects and other initiatives to reduce carbon intensity, with a focus on the development of a carbon capture usage and storage project, to offset carbon emissions and deliver significant environmental, social, and economic benefit to involved stakeholders.
Eni has been present in Abu Dhabi since 2018. It operates Blocks 1, 2, and 3 with a 70 percent interest. All three are in the exploration phase and located offshore.
Eni also holds a 25 percent interest in the Ghasha offshore concession currently in the development phase. Finally, Eni holds interest in the giant Lower Zakum and Umm Shaif/Nasr offshore producing concessions which are currently in the production phase. The Italian oil firm holds 5 percent in Lower Zakum and 10 percent in Umm Shaif/Nasr.
The company also holds a 20 percent stake in ADNOC Refining, which operates in the Ruwais and Abu Dhabi areas, with an overall refining capacity of more than 900,000 barrels a day. The Ruwais complex is fourth in the world in terms of production.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Greek Coast Guard Fires Warning Shots Near Turkish Island
- Onshore Crude Oil Inventories Seem to be at Inflection Point
- New Record For Q2 Global Wind Turbine Orders
- Grijalva Finds Support For Permitting Reform Opposition
- Morgan Stanley, UBS Analysts Cut Oil Outlooks
- Federal Team Surveying Appalachia For Abandoned Oil Wells
- European Gas and Power Prices Fall
- USA, Mexico Express Optimism on Resolving Energy Dispute
- U.S. Pushing For Better Offshore Oil And Gas Safety Standards
- Repsol Shuts Down Yme Field For Third Time Since Start-Up
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Manchin Plan to Fast-Track Energy Projects Heads for Showdown
- Global Oil And Gas Licensing Falls To All-Time Lows
- Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea
- Halliburton Wraps Up Exit From Russian Operation
- Permian Contributes $153B And 700,000 Jobs To U.S. Economy
- Top Headlines: Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Falling Yuan Threatening Global Commodities Prices
- Guyana To Earn $1.1B From Selling Oil Lifted From Exxon FPSOs
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015