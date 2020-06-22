Engineering Firm Eyes New Jobs in 2020

A number of skilled engineering roles could be created when a new engineering assembly and test center in the UK comes online in late 2020.

A number of skilled engineering roles could be created when a new engineering assembly and test center in the UK comes online in late 2020, Express Engineering has outlined.

The new jobs would mainly be across manufacturing connection systems and other subsea technologies, according to the company, which didn’t express exactly how many new jobs could emerge when the center opens.

The new site, which is being developed in partnership with UK Land Estates, will enable Express Engineering to maintain growth and expansion across international markets, the company highlighted. Steelwork has now been completed at the center, according to Express Engineering.

“It’s great to see the project reach this important phase,” Trevor Hutchinson, connections business manager at Express Engineering, said in a company statement sent to Rigzone on Monday.

“We are continuing to invest to support our growth ambitions, ensuring that we are well-placed to provide our customers with the high quality subsea products they need when hopefully the oil and gas market return to some sense of normality and starts to ramp-up,” he added in the statement.

Medium to long-term forecasts remain “strong” for the subsea oil and gas sector, according to Express Engineering, which admitted that the global pandemic has given a “big jolt” to the whole industry.

Express Engineering works with customers like TechnipFMC, Baker Hughes and Aker Solutions. The business describes itself as a global leader in innovative manufacturing, assembly and testing solutions for the subsea oil and gas industry.

As of June 21, there have been 8.7 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally and 461,715 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). The UK alone has seen over 300,000 cases and more than 42,000 deaths, as of June 21, the latest WHO figures show.

