SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Engine No.1 Says Drop in Exxon Output Is Meaningful

by Bloomberg
|
Kevin Crowley
|
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
submit to reddit
email print
Engine No.1 Says Drop in Exxon Output Is Meaningful
Activist fund Engine No. 1 says Exxon Mobil Corp. has reduced oil and gas production in a meaningful way since the beginning of its successful proxy campaign last year.

Activist fund Engine No. 1 says Exxon Mobil Corp. has reduced oil and gas production in a “meaningful” way since the beginning of its successful proxy campaign last year. 

Engine No. 1 gained shareholder support to replace three of Exxon’s directors, but each of them is “independent,” meaning the fund doesn’t currently have insight into board negotiations, Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Grancio said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. 

“These are independent board members that have the energy transition and CEO experience, and they’re in the room now,” she said. “It may take time to work through the change” that the fund campaigned on, she said. 

--With assistance from Caroline Hyde and Romaine Bostick.


submit to reddit
email print

What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the Rigzone Energy Network.

The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.


Most Popular Articles