ENGIE to Supply Green Power to AstraZeneca

The French power and gas utility bagged a nine-year contract to supply renewable electricity to the pharmaceutical company until 2034.

ENGIE North America said Wednesday it had bagged a nine-year contract to supply renewable electricity to pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca PLC until 2034.

The power will come from the 114-megawatt Tyson Nick Solar Project, located 90 miles northeast of Dallas in Lamar County, Texas, ENGIE North America said in an online statement.

"AstraZeneca represents a strategic customer base for ENGIE", the statement said. "It is one of 19 global pharmaceutical accounts and is one of the first to have its climate targets verified by the Science-Based Targets Initiative’s Net-Zero Corporate Standard".

The power from the Texas solar plant will avoid nearly 95,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, "the equivalent of eliminating the emissions from burning 105 million pounds of coal", said ENGIE North America, part of French power and gas utility ENGIE.

The supply will serve Cambridge, United Kingdom-based AstraZeneca's Texas operations, ENGIE North America said.

Last month AstraZeneca opened its expanded production plant for the hyperkalemia drug Lokelma in Coppell, Texas.

The Coppell plant is the only one producing Lokelma, supplying 50 countries, according to AstraZeneca.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

"Through the expansion and development of a new 9,000 square foot building, two novel manufacturing lines will be added along with enhancements to support drug substance and drug product laboratory testing, warehousing, additional manufacturing utilities and administrative space", AstraZeneca said in a press release October 15 announcing the opening of the enlarged plant.

AstraZeneca said the $445 million expansion project is part of its plan to invest $50 billion in research, development and manufacturing in the United States over the next five years.

In an earlier green power supply agreement in the U.S., ENGIE secured Meta's commitment for the 600-MW Swenson Ranch Solar Project, also in Texas. The new contract raises the tech giant's contracted capacity from ENGIE to 1.3 gigawatts, from four Texas projects, ENGIE said in a statement October 27.

"The project will be the single largest asset in ENGIE’s more than 11 GW operating and in construction portfolio consisting of solar, wind and battery storage assets in North America", ENGIE said.

It expects Swenson to be operational in 2027. Meta will buy 100 percent of the project's output to power its data center operations.

"The $900 million planned investment in Swenson will employ over 350 skilled workers during construction and once complete will generate more than $158 million in tax revenues for the county and the local hospital district over the life of the project", ENGIE said.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com