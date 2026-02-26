ENGIE to Acquire UK Power Networks for $14B

ENGIE signed an agreement to buy UK Power Networks at an equity value of around $14 billion, part of the French multinational utility's efforts to expand its predictable revenue base.

ENGIE SA said Wednesday it has entered into an agreement to buy UK Power Networks (UKPN) at an equity value of GBP 10.5 billion ($14.2 billion), part of the French multinational utility's efforts to expand its predictable revenue base.

The acquisition "is an essential step in rebalancing its [ENGIE's] infrastructure activities toward regulated electricity networks and strengthens its footprint in one of its key countries", ENGIE said in an online statement, noting the UK would become its second-biggest country of activity.

The acquisition would expand ENGIE's service footprint in the UK by 8.5 million homes and businesses in the electricity distribution sector, based on UKPN's latest financial and operational statement, which covered the year ended March 2025. This customer base is covered by three licenses spanning London, the East of England and the South East of England.

UKPN has an annual delivery of over 71 terawatt hours, or about 28 percent of Britain's total distributed power, according to the UKPN financial statement. UKPN has a mostly underground cable network of more than 192,000 kilometers (around 119,300 miles), as well as a workforce of about 6,500 employees, according to that statement.

Currently ENGIE's service presence in the UK involves supplying power and gas to 17,000 business customers, ENGIE says on its UK website.

"Through this acquisition, ENGIE's rebalancing is largely achieved in one move, minimizing execution risk and providing strong visibility to capital allocation in the upcoming years", ENGIE said. "This transaction will enhance both ENGIE's growth profile and its risk profile via a higher share of regulated and predictable revenues and cash flows.

"It will also reinforce ENGIE's position across the electricity value chain, complementing its leading roles in upstream renewables and flexible electricity and storage, and in downstream energy management and customer supply".

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

ENGIE said of UKPN, "The company has a track record of outstanding operational performance (ranking number one by the regulator over the 2015-23 period among UK’s DNOs) and one of the highest customer satisfaction levels in the sector, within a stable and transparent regulatory framework that provides visibility to investors".

"UKPN will play a key role in supporting the expected growth in electricity demand in the UK and meeting the major electrification needs required to achieve the country's carbon-neutrality ambitions", ENGIE added.

"UKPN’s RAV [regulatory asset value] amounted to GBP 9.2 billion at end-March 2025 and is expected to reach GBP 10.5 billion at the end of the current price control period in March 2028".

UKPN had an enterprise value of GBP 15.8 billion as of March 2025, "corresponding, for the regulated activities, to a multiple of c.1.5x the estimated regulated asset value as of end-March 2026 and an estimated 2027 EBITDA multiple of c.10x, including the additional contribution of unregulated assets", ENGIE noted.

UKPN chief executive Basil Scarsella said, "By joining ENGIE, we continue to be part of a global energy leader with the financial strength, industrial capabilities and long-term vision to support our next phase of development as UKPN embarks on a period of significant investment in our network to enable economic growth in London, the South East and East of England".

ENGIE plans to fund the purchase through debt and a hybrid share issuance of approximately EUR 5 billion ($5.9 billion). It also plans a divestment package of around EUR 4 billion, to be completed by 2028.

"The Group also intends to raise up to EUR 3 billion equity through an accelerated book building to support its long-term commitment to a strong investment grade rating", ENGIE said.

"Post acquisition, ENGIE will retain significant flexibility in its capital spend and assets portfolio to roll out its organic growth plans notably in renewables and networks and deliver solid returns to shareholders, without further equity support in the next years".

ENGIE had a liquidity position of EUR 21.6 billion at the end of 2025, including EUR 15.3 billion in cash, according to its annual financial statement separately published Wednesday.

"The combined effect of the acquisition and the expected progress of the disposal plan over the year should generate a net increase of around EUR 17-19 billion of the Group’s capital employed at end-2026. Given the chosen financing arrangements, this transaction is expected to lead to an increase in the Group’s net financial debt of between EUR 13 and EUR 15 billion by the end of 2026", ENGIE said.

The parties expect to complete the transaction mid-2026 subject to regulatory approvals. "The transaction is also conditional on approval by the independent shareholders of the Hong-Kong listed parent companies of the sellers", ENGIE said.

ENGIE's financial advisors in the transaction are Bank of America, BNP Paribas and Rothschild & Co.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com