ENGIE Partners with Prometheus for Texas Data Centers

ENGIE North America (ENGIE) has signed an agreement with Prometheus Hyperscale, a sustainable hyperscale data center developer, to co-locate data centers at select renewable and battery storage energy facilities along the Texas I-35 corridor.

Under the exclusive agreement, Prometheus will deploy its high-efficiency, liquid-cooled data center infrastructure alongside ENGIE's renewable and battery storage assets. The first sites equipped with high-performance, AI-ready data center compute capacity are expected to go live in 2026, with more locations planned from 2027, ENGIE said in a media release.

"ENGIE is focused on delivering solutions to meet the growing demand for power across the U.S., with a strategic focus on enabling data center expansion. By leveraging our robust portfolio of wind, solar, and battery storage assets - combined with our commercial and industrial supply capabilities and deep trading expertise - we're providing integrated energy solutions that support scalable, resilient, and sustainable infrastructure", David Carroll, Chief Renewables Officer and SVP of ENGIE North America, said.

"Prometheus is committed to developing sustainable, next-generation digital infrastructure for AI", Bernard Looney, Chairman of Prometheus Hyperscale and former CEO of BP, said. "We cannot do this alone - ENGIE’s existing assets and expertise as a major player in the global energy transition make them a perfect partner as we work to build data centers that meet market needs today and tomorrow".

ENGIE added that Prometheus will work with Conduit to meet market needs quickly. Conduit is an on-site power generation provider for near-term bridging and back-up solutions.

