Enerplus Selling Sleeping Giant

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE, TSX: ERF) has revealed that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its interests in the Sleeping Giant field in Montana and the Russian Creek area in North Dakota, both in the Williston Basin, for a total consideration of $115 million.

In addition, Enerplus outlined that it will receive up to $5 million in contingent payments if certain WTI oil price conditions are met. The sale is expected to close at the end of October this year, subject to customary closing conditions. The effective date of the transaction is July 1, 2021.

Enerplus highlighted that the interests do not include any future drilling locations in Enerplus’ identified Williston Basin drilling inventory. The company’s working interest production from the assets averaged approximately 3,000 barrels of oil per day in the second quarter of 2021 and includes approximately 244 net wells, Enerplus revealed. Estimated 2022 net operating income associated with the assets is approximately $22 million based on a $60 WTI oil price, the company outlined.

“The sale of our legacy position in Montana and the Russian Creek acreage in North Dakota, properties which were not attracting capital in our portfolio, brings significant value forward and accelerates our debt reduction plans,” Ian C. Dundas, the president and chief executive officer of Enerplus, said in a company statement.

“We now estimate that we will achieve our C$400 million [$268.9 million] debt reduction target by the end of the first quarter of 2022, based on the current commodity price environment. While debt reduction remains our priority, we believe our shares are trading in an attractive price range, and as a result, we plan to direct approximately 10 percent of the sale proceeds to incremental share repurchases,” he added in the statement.

Earlier this month, in its second quarter results statement, Enerplus estimated that it would achieve its debt reduction target of approximately $268.9 million (C$400 million) by mid-2022 based on forward strip commodity prices at the time.

In March this year, Enerplus closed its acquisition of Bruin E&P HoldCo, LLC, a pure play Williston Basin private company, for a total cash purchase price of $465 million. In April, Enerplus closed its acquisition of Williston Basin assets from Hess Corporation for a total cash purchase price of $312 million.

Founded in 1986, Enerplus is an independent North American exploration and production company. The business is focused on light oil assets in the Williston Basin, a position in the Marcellus natural gas shale play, in northeast Pennsylvania, and a group of oil assets under secondary and tertiary recovery in western Canada, Enerplus’ website shows.

