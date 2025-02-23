EnerMech Secures Five-Year Extension for Al Shaheen Field Contract

EnerMech Pty. Ltd. has secured a five-year extension to its North Oil Company (NOC) contract in the Al Shaheen Oil Field in Qatar.

The agreement includes bolt tensioning and torquing, pipe freezing, and training, EnerMech said in a media release.

EnerMech said it views Qatar, along with the broader Middle East, as a key area for growth and that it is ready to leverage new markets through its innovative technologies.

Charles Davison Jr., EnerMech CEO, said, “I would like to commend Sean Lawless, Country Manager for Qatar for establishing EnerMech as a leading provider of leak testing and flange management services in the region, which puts us in a position to continue the evolution of EnerMech in the Gulf”.

“This arrangement is an important scope of work for EnerMech and highlights our expertise and depth of knowledge in the market”, Dan Collins, Regional Director for AMEC, said. “As 2025 progresses, we are eager to build on our strong footing in Qatar and continue to work with our clients to provide the best-in-class provisions”.

Located 80 kilometers (approximately 50 miles) north of Doha in the Arabian Gulf, the Al Shaheen Oil Field is an active production site off the northeastern coast of Qatar. Oil production at the field began in 1994, reaching oil production of 100,000 barrels daily and expanding to 200,000 barrels per day in 2004. By 2010, oil production reached 1 billion barrels with the arrival of two large double-hulled FSO vessels. By 2013, Al Shaheen had 220 wells and 24 facilities, NOC said.

The company is continuing to expand the project, kicking off the Ruya expansion project in 2023, with further expansions planned in the future, according to NOC.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com