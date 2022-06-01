EnerMech Names New Strategy Director

EnerMech has strengthened its senior leadership team with the promotion of Kenny Anderson to the newly created role of strategy director.

In pursuit of driving the company’s growth priorities across its core markets, which include semiconductors, infrastructure, renewable, and low carbon industries, Anderson will be accountable for implementing strategies across the group with a focus on workforce capability development and increasing end market activities.

Based in Aberdeen, Anderson started his career in corporate finance working for Simmons & Company International.

On joining EnerMech in 2014, he spent three years working in contractual and commercial roles before moving into a corporate position where he was part of the transaction team involved in securing investment from the parent company, Carlyle Group. He then progressed to a strategic development managerial role with oversight of group-level reporting and business analytics.

“This is an exciting time for EnerMech as we look to sustainably build our business aligned to our established goals. The crux of our strengths lies in the efficient integrated solutions our multi-disciplined workforce can deliver by combining experts, equipment, IP, and technology across the entire asset lifecycle for complex energy and infrastructure projects.

“I’m very much looking forward to collaborating with our regional managers to create strategies to deliver on our growth targets, build further momentum and uncover ways in which we can do things more effectively and inventively for our customers,” Anderson said.

“The addition of Kenny to the senior leadership team as our first strategy director ensures that we can yield his dynamic expertise and agile strategies across the global business as we empower our people further and build on the solid foundations that have already been established at EnerMech.

“He has been a much-valued member of our corporate team and the results Kenny has delivered have earned him the respect of our senior leadership team and the wider EnerMech regional organization. We look forward to working together with Kenny to shape and successfully roll out our global strategy,” Christian Brown, EnerMech CEO, added.

