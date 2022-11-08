EnerMech Names New Chief HR Officer

EnerMech has gone for experience with the naming of Phil Ogden as its new chief human resources officer.

Aberdeen-headquartered energy and infrastructure sectors service provider, EnerMech has opted for experience in the HR role. The company added to its leadership team, naming Phil Ogden as chief human resources officer.

Phil joins the business with over 30 years of experience, including over 15 years in senior leadership positions with energy industry specialists Kentz, SNC-Lavalin, Honeywell, and his most recent employer Johnson Controls, where he was vice president of human resources for Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. He holds a master’s degree in Business Administration and is a graduate member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (UK).

Heading up the global human resources team, Phil is accountable for leading group HR strategy, initially focused on global resource delivery and talent development in support of EnerMech business growth. Phil will be based in the company’s UAE operations.

“Joining EnerMech at such a pivotal time in its growth is an incredible opportunity. I am excited to bring my global experience within the energy services sector into the company to further strengthen the team and maintain our best-in-class service delivery,” the new chief HR officer at EnerMech, Phil Ogden said.

“I welcome Phil to EnerMech, with his experience and knowledge, I am confident we have the right leadership in place to deliver on our One EnerMech strategy, grow our business to exceed our expectations, and ensure people are at the heart of our success and sustainability,“ added Christian Brown, chief executive officer at EnerMech.

Brown further explained that the appointment of Ogden coincides with the retirement of EnerMech’s HR director Shirley Smith who stepped down after 13 years with the business. “I would like to thank her for her fantastic contribution to the business – we wouldn’t be where we are without her support,” he said.

