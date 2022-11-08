EnerMech Names New Chief HR Officer
Aberdeen-headquartered energy and infrastructure sectors service provider, EnerMech has opted for experience in the HR role. The company added to its leadership team, naming Phil Ogden as chief human resources officer.
Phil joins the business with over 30 years of experience, including over 15 years in senior leadership positions with energy industry specialists Kentz, SNC-Lavalin, Honeywell, and his most recent employer Johnson Controls, where he was vice president of human resources for Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. He holds a master’s degree in Business Administration and is a graduate member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (UK).
Heading up the global human resources team, Phil is accountable for leading group HR strategy, initially focused on global resource delivery and talent development in support of EnerMech business growth. Phil will be based in the company’s UAE operations.
“Joining EnerMech at such a pivotal time in its growth is an incredible opportunity. I am excited to bring my global experience within the energy services sector into the company to further strengthen the team and maintain our best-in-class service delivery,” the new chief HR officer at EnerMech, Phil Ogden said.
“I welcome Phil to EnerMech, with his experience and knowledge, I am confident we have the right leadership in place to deliver on our One EnerMech strategy, grow our business to exceed our expectations, and ensure people are at the heart of our success and sustainability,“ added Christian Brown, chief executive officer at EnerMech.
Brown further explained that the appointment of Ogden coincides with the retirement of EnerMech’s HR director Shirley Smith who stepped down after 13 years with the business. “I would like to thank her for her fantastic contribution to the business – we wouldn’t be where we are without her support,” he said.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again
- Countries Set To Bolster Global Methane Pledge At COP27
- ExxonMobil Makes First Angolan Discovery In 18 Years
- Equinor And Hitachi To Accelerate Energy Transition
- Lula Win In Brazil Brings No Radical Change In Energy Policy
- European Gas Jumps Due To Temporary Price Cap Uncertainty
- Diamond Offshore Scores Drilling Deal Worth $429 Million
- OPEC+ Cuts Could Bring On $100 Crude
- EnerMech Names New Chief HR Officer
- Norwegian Maritime Sector Jointly Sets Sights On Net-Zero
- 30 Companies Emit Nearly Half Of Energy Sector Methane
- Egypt Crushes Climate Action At Home Ahead Of COP27
- Windfall Tax On Big Oil Is More Politics Than Real Threat
- Offshore Wind Set For $1 Trillion Investment In Next Decade
- Marathon Oil Adds More Eagle Ford Assets With $3B Ensign Buy
- Exxon Set To Lose $2B On California Offshore Field Sale
- ADNOC Hands Out $4 Billion Worth Of Drilling Deals
- ADNOC, Siemens Partner For Blockchain-Based CO2 Intensity Certificate
- Vitol Threatens Gas Halt in $1 Billion Standoff With Germany
- Sonadrill Drillship Scores 12-Well Deal On $402,500 Dayrate
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico
- USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record