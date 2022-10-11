EnerMech Names Alison Hazell Marketing, Communications Director

EnerMech has filled its newly created position of marketing and communications director by promoting Alison Hazell.

Based at the firm’s Aberdeen headquarters, Hazell’s new role has been confirmed at a pivotal time for the business as it progresses its strategic plan that will drive the sustainability and growth of the business, delivering value to clients in both new and existing end markets and geographies, the company said.

In the quest for accelerating the company’s growth in core markets as well as renewables, nuclear, infrastructure, defense, semiconductors, Alison will implement a new group-wide marketing plan to underpin its ongoing ambitions.

Having joined EnerMech in 2017, Hazell combines business knowledge with over 20 years of industry experience. Previously, she held senior client service positions at Denvir Marketing, Immediate Media, and BBC Magazines, and more recently founded and directed her own marketing agency, delivering marketing campaigns for the energy industry.

“This is an exciting time for EnerMech as we build our business aligned to our strategic plan. Our strengths lie in the efficient integrated solutions our multi-disciplined workforce deliver, all underpinned by our sustainable ethos and Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda,” said Hazell.

“The delivery of engaging marketing and corporate communications has never been so important and will contribute greatly to the value of the business. The growing complexity of the organization requires a clear, engaging voice to articulate our value to our loyal customers and build brand recognition with those new to EnerMech. Turning informed customers, employees and business partners into engaged audiences is the ultimate goal,” she added.

“We have a strong business plan in place and Alison’s strategic marketing advice and flair has played a key role in this success, helping to shape the EnerMech brand and extend our foothold into new markets and locations around the world,” noted Christian Brown, chief executive officer at EnerMech.

“Our support teams are paramount to EnerMech’s ongoing success and Alison is a prime example of the talent pipeline we employ and the career progression opportunities within the company. Having mentored Alison, she has exactly the right approach and drive required to aid our overarching ambitions and thoroughly deserves recognition for everything she has delivered so far.”

Hazell’s promotion follows on from Kenny Anderson promotion to global strategy director earlier in the year.

