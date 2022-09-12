EnerMech Invests Funds In First Irish Facility

EnerMech has invested over $9MM in the first Irish facility to support growth in new markets and announced the creation of 170 new jobs.

EnerMech has invested over $9 million in the first Irish facility to support growth in new markets and announced the creation of 170 new jobs over the next three years.

EnerMech already delivered several campaigns from the site, including providing its services to a large semiconductor project for a North American company. Located in IDA Ireland’s Business and Technology Park in Athlone, the company has been delivering its range of specialist services from the base for the past year. This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

“I’m pleased to welcome EnerMech to Ireland and in particular Athlone, which is a fantastic choice of location for this substantial investment. These 170 new jobs will be a real boost and underline Ireland’s growth as an international advanced manufacturing hub. EnerMech has a remarkable 50 years of experience with a global presence in 23 countries. We will continue to work hard to create the right environment to attract such world-class companies to all parts of the country. I wish the team all the very best and trust they will be very happy in their new community,” Tanaiste & Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar said.

“I’m delighted that EnerMech has chosen Ireland for this expansion which will create 170 jobs over the next three years. EnerMech’s new facility in Athlone is well positioned to serve the thriving engineering, biopharma, and MedTech clusters in the region and beyond. These roles, across a range of specialist engineering disciplines, will provide a fantastic opportunity for the highly skilled and talented workforce our country has to offer. I wish the team every continued success in this new chapter,” Minister of Trade Promotion, Digital, and Company Regulation Dara Calleary added.

Building on the long-term sustainability of its business in the region, the company now employs over 110 employees locally, including five local apprentices on the Pipefitting Apprentice Scheme, delivering a broad spectrum of capabilities across specialist engineering disciplines to support project construction and delivery. These numbers are expected to rise to a further 60 full-time job opportunities including a further 10 apprentice openings soon.

In addition to growth in core markets, the move further supports the company’s global diversification drive as it eyes expansion in infrastructure, renewables, power, energy, and hi-tech industrial sectors, a key growth area for EnerMech across the globe. The Ireland base is another step forward for the company in this goal, as the facility is home to the company’s first ISO-certified cleanroom. This additional capability supports high-purity welding and pipework manufacture, a key element in the semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and food industries.

“The launch celebrations mark the end of a successful first year for EnerMech in Ireland. Our new facility opens several doors for us as we look to deliver more projects from this base as well as build on our existing work across a diverse mix of end markets. This healthy mix of business progression demonstrates our multi-discipline capabilities are being more widely recognized and valued in new ways across the board. Coming together with IDA Ireland the Irish government, and clients to officially launch the site is a proud moment for the company and staff,” Christian Brown, CEO at EnerMech, said.

“The establishment by EnerMech of a global integrated solutions specialist, in Athlone is terrific news for the Midlands region and beyond. This investment is strongly aligned with IDA Ireland’s strategic pillars of Impact and Regional Development. I wish EnerMech every success with this investment,” CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan concluded.

