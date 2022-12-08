EnerMech Buys Stork Australia And New Zealand
EnerMech has acquired Stork Australia and New Zealand for an undisclosed sum as part of its strategic plan to add scale to its global integrity management business and further its diversification into new markets.
The newly acquired business brings a strong portfolio of clients from a diverse range of sectors including defense, mining, chemicals, and energy industries.
The consolidation further strengthens EnerMech’s existing capabilities and solutions within inspections services, NDT and advanced NDT services, and a proven track record in industrial services, jetty refurbishment, and tank repair as well as we have access to the Cooperheat business still owned by Stork through a license agreement with Stork UK.
“We are diligently focused on delivering our strategy to create greater value for our customers. The addition of Stork’s former Australian and New Zealand business to our portfolio not only increases the scalability of our core service lines, solutions and agility, it also brings a great legacy into the EnerMech family. The crux of our strengths lies in the integrated solutions our multi-disciplined workforce delivers, by combining our experts, equipment, IP, and technology our competence across the entire asset lifecycle continues to grow.”
“I would personally like to welcome our new colleagues from Stork in Australia and New Zealand, across all projects and locations. We very much look forward to the future that lies ahead. Our organizations share many similarities, including company culture, tenacity, and a hard work ethos paving the way for a seamless integration with no impact to our clients or workforce,” EnerMech CEO Christian Brown said.
“We already have a strong pipeline of work in the region and the complementary expertise Stork locally brings to our integrity management and industrial services, increased geography and further industry diversification will accelerate our strategic plans for further growth in Australia and now New Zealand.”
“Our new colleagues have supported their business to become one of the most well-established in both countries. Led by a strong senior operations and technical team, their reputation has been built on providing a consistent high quality and reliable project delivery and a strong safety performance. These attributes and successes resonate with EnerMech’s culture and mission. We look forward to fully integrating the businesses and supporting each other and our clients further,” Garry Ford, EnerMech regional director for Asia Pacific added.
EnerMech has been operating in Australia for thirteen years delivering on many landmark projects and servicing operating assets across alternative energy, energy, infrastructure, and mining sectors.
“We look forward to leveraging Stork’s success in this region and are now very excited to be part of the EnerMech team. This unified offering allows us to bring our core capabilities in ANZ to bolster EnerMech’s already strong suite of niche services. With a shared drive and passion for delivering high quality and reliable projects and strong safety performance, we are gearing up for a very productive future together,” Stork’s Regional Director for Middle East & ANZ Anthony McAnulty said.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
