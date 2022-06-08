EnerMech Bolsters Technical Team For Large Projects
Integrated solutions specialist EnerMech has bolstered its technical capabilities by appointing a new valve operations manager and three subject matter experts to its team.
The news comes following the company’s announcement of a successful first quarter, reporting 71 percent higher revenue year on year, from existing client work and new projects.
The new hires enhance and strengthen EnerMech’s existing maintenance and engineering expertise across a wide range of industries. Joining the company’s resources are Alan Venters as operations manager of valves, John Anthony as the subject matter expert of valves, Peter Rhodes as subject matter expert for processes, and Steven Wallace as subject matter expert for on-site machining services.
“Our personnel have delivered an exceptional performance throughout the first quarter supporting the business as it continues to be the contractor of choice. As we grow, so does our exceptional depth of technically skilled people, further supporting our customer-driven approach. Our new experts bring a wealth of sectoral and client knowledge to underpin this strategy, ensuring we can scale up when needed,” EnerMech's regional director for Europe, Carl Mook, said.
With a collective global industry experience of 100 years, the four new hires will join the UK business to support the delivery of niche individual services to fully extend the company’s integrated contracts, supporting new pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and shut-down services across new and existing markets.
Alan Venters and John Anthony will boost the company’s technical capacity for large-scale valve management projects across multiple sectors such as nuclear, infrastructure, and waste-to-energy.
Peter Rhodes, already the organization’s ambassador for process knowledge, will support large-scale onshore and offshore pre-commissioning contracts, while Steven Wallace will bring specialist on-site machining solutions expertise including defect and remedial repairs to process systems along with specialist on-site machining solutions and modifications.
"Driven by experienced project managers, our success lies in our multiskilled team collaborating with our customers to develop cost-effective, reliable, and safe solutions", Scott Ligertwood, head of processes and industrial services at EnerMech, stated.
"The addition of Alan, John, Peter, and Steven’s expert knowledge could not have come at a better time as we look to kick off a range of projects. These new appointments will allow us to continue delivery of critical maintenance for aging oil and gas assets, alongside the infrastructure associated with clean renewable energy and nuclear.
“Providing the best in service, I look forward to the next steps as we take on large-scale specialist programs alongside continued seasonal turnaround and shutdown work,” Ligertwood added.
Operating in 26 countries, last year EnerMech secured more than half-a-billion pounds of new business globally and invested $30 million in new commissioning and pre-commissioning related equipment.
