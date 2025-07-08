EnerMech Bags Triton FPSO Work

EnerMech Limited has secured a three-year contract with Dana Petroleum Limited for Offshore Shutdown Support Services for the Triton floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel. The fixed-term contract includes a couple of two-year extension options, EnerMech said in a media release.

The Triton FPSO is located approximately 120 miles east of Aberdeen in the North Sea. EnerMech noted Dana Petroleum has operated the Triton FPSO since 2012, playing a key role in the region’s energy landscape since oil production began in 2000.

Under the agreement, EnerMech will incorporate its own System Integrity Management (SIMPro) software. This technology offers complete lifecycle monitoring and real-time data, improving operational safety, compliance, and efficiency, according to EnerMech.

“Supporting the Triton FPSO marks a significant milestone for our North Sea operations and aligns with our wider global growth strategy. Securing this long-term partnership with Dana Petroleum is a testament to our technical capabilities, innovation, and ability to deliver value across the full lifecycle of an asset. We work on FPSO assets around the world, providing expert pre-commissioning through to end-of-life services, and this agreement highlights our ongoing commitment to safe, efficient, and sustainable operations”, Charles Davison Jr., EnerMech CEO, said.

"In this instance, we are delivering a tailored solution that enables full visibility of the Triton FPSO’s condition as it enters late-life operations. Combined with our proven methodologies and responsive support model, we’re proud to be helping extend asset life, minimize downtime, and ensure safe and reliable performance", he said.

“An advanced web-based management solution, SIMPro provides fast, high-quality, and easily accessible information, significantly improving the speed and accuracy of electronically generated work packs”, Frazer Thomson, SVP for Energy Solutions, added.

“EnerMech has built a strong industry-recognized reputation for setting a high bar for fluid power service operations, and we look forward to continuing this with Dana Petroleum over the next three years minimum”.

