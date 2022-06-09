Energy Workforce & Technology Council Grants 39 Scholarships

The Energy Workforce & Technology Council Scholarship Program has awarded $39,000 in scholarship funding to 39 students.

Scholarship funding totaling $39,000 has been awarded to 39 students attending more than 28 different colleges and universities across the United States. The funding has been granted through the Energy Workforce & Technology Council Scholarship Program.

Since its inception, the program has awarded more than $4 million to help dependents of association members attend institutions of higher learning, earning undergraduate and advanced degrees, and launch successful professional careers.

“We are committed to helping develop the future leaders, innovators, and workforce of our nation, and through these scholarships, Energy Workforce Member dependents have the opportunity to forward their education,” said Leslie Beyer, CEO, Energy Workforce & Technology Council.

“It is an honor to offer these scholarships, which is made possible due to the hard work and dedication of our Member Companies, the chapters, and all those who contribute to these fundraising events.”

The scholarship program began in the 1970s to assist children of Member Companies in completing higher education. The program, which is administered by Energy Workforce, offers students four years of assistance for college, graduate school, or accredited vocational training.

Energy Workforce chapters, as well as the national organization, hold fundraising events to provide the scholarships.

Recipients of the 2022-2023 scholarships are: Samuel J. Mota, Axis Energy Services; Brandon Lerch, Brigade Energy Services; Cody Rainosek, Brigade Energy Services; Lucero Cervantes, Brigade Energy Services; Juliana Macy, Brigade Energy Services; Breanna Perez, ClearWell Dynamics; Kyle Helbling, Energy Drilling Company; Ethan Clark, Energy Drilling Company; Brayden Noguchi, Global Elastomeric Products; Wendy Sherwood, GO Wireline; Conner Hidalgo, Howard Supply Company; Tammy Hernandez, Hunting Titan; Madysen Zdansky, Kennedy Wire Rope & Sling; Kylie Colbert, Key Energy Services; Bianca Rodriguez, Key Energy Services; Ricardo Cedillo, Jr., Key Energy Services; Mackenzie Putnam, Key Energy Services; Gysselle Velador, King Well Service, Inc.; Mark Stock, Lucky Health & Safety; Brooklyn Davis, Milestone Environmental Services; Ryan Walsh, NOV; Kimberly Brown, NOV; Tucker Primeaux, NOV; Elizabeth Moore, NOV; Jerry Li, NOV; Malina Rusu, NOV; Bailey Bonner, NOV; Zachary Endres, NOV; Andrew Eiband, NOV; Lucas West, NOV; Sosiah Morin, NOV; Sawyer Howell, NOV; Samuel Krallman, NOV Fiberglass Systems; Ryder Jarvis, NexTier Completion Solutions; Tinley Sitton, NexTier Casedhole Solutions; Elizabeth Annie Valicek, Propell; Magdalena Hanson, Ranger Energy Services; Victoria Trinh, Shawcor; and Yazmin Escarcega Carranza, WPT Power.

The Energy Workforce & Technology Council further noted that the application window for the 2023-2024 scholarship will open in early 2023.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com