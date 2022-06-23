Energy Workforce & Technology Council Gives Out Safety Awards

Energy Workforce & Technology Council has unveiled the list of its Safety Awards winners. Energy Workforce’s HSE Committee invited Member Companies to participate in the Safety Awards Program, which identifies and recognizes Member Companies’ safety successes for the previous year. Awards will be presented at the 2022 Summer Meeting in Westminster, CO.

“I am incredibly proud of our Member Companies’ safety records. This is a great opportunity to highlight participating Member Companies who work every day to ensure the safety and security of their workforce. Additionally, we award companies who made great strides to significantly improve their safety records in just one year. Through this program, we continue to highlight those with such dedication to safety on the worksite,” said Leslie Beyer, Energy Workforce & Technology Council CEO.

Participation in the Safety Awards Program is voluntary. Awards are presented in seven categories based on exposure hours, with the lowest recordable incidence rate recognized as the Gold Award winners. To be eligible, participating Members must have reported a minimum of 10,000 exposure hours during the calendar year.

According to the Council’s criteria, all companies with a zero-incident rate are awarded a Gold Award and/or the participating members determined to have the lowest recordable incidence rate are recognized as the Gold Award winners.

The participating members determined to have the second-lowest recordable incidence rate is recognized as the Silver Award winners.

The participating members determined to have the third-lowest recordable incidence rate is recognized as the Bronze Award winners.

All participating members with incidence rates decreasing 25 percent or more from the previous year’s incidence rate are presented a “CEO’s Certificate of Recognition for Accident Prevention.”

Exposure hours reported include all hours worked by all employees on the participating member’s payroll whose job functions are directly involved in field operations and administrative activities (including clerical, office, and management positions at all organizational levels).

Energy Workforce Safety Award Winners:

Group 1: 10,000-75,000 Hours

• Gold: North Permian Well Service, LLC

• Gold: Rambler Energy Services, Inc.

• Gold: RAPAD Well Service Company. Inc.

• Gold: TWS, Inc.

• Gold: Willco Energy Services, LLC

• Silver: Oilfield Service & Supply Co., Inc.

Group 2: 75,001-150,000 Hours

• Gold: Cannon Oil & Gas Well Service, Inc.

• Gold: Royalty Well Service, Inc.

• Silver: King Well Service, Inc.

Group 3: 150,001-300,000 Hours

• Gold: A-Plus Well Service, Inc.

• Gold: Endeavor Energy Resources – Well Services Division

• Silver: Energy Drilling Company

• Bronze: Aztec Well Servicing Co.

Group 4: 300,001-2,500,000 Hours

• Gold: Milestone Environmental Services

• Gold: RLWS, LLC DBA Renegade Services

• Silver: GO Wireline, LLC

• Bronze: Moncla Companies

Group 5: 2,500,001-5,000,000 Hours

• Gold: C&J Well Services, LLC

• Silver: Vallourec

• Bronze: Key Energy Services, LLC

Group 6: 5,000,001-8,000,000 Hours

• Gold: NexTier Completion Solutions

• Silver: Oil States International

Group 7: 8,000,001+ Hours

• Gold: Schlumberger

• Silver: Exterran

• Bronze: NOV, Inc.

CEO’S CERTIFICATE OF RECOGNITION

• A-Plus Well Service, Inc.

• Endeavor Energy Resources – Well Services Division

• Ensign United States Drilling, Inc. DBA Ensign Well Services

• Evolution Well Services

• GO Wireline, LLC

• GR Energy Services, LLC

• Moncla Companies

• North Permian Well Service, LLC

• RAPAD Well Service Company, Inc.

