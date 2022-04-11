Energy Workforce & Technology Council Appoint Board of Directors

The Energy Workforce & Technology Council has held its annual meeting in Point Clear naming its Board of Directors for the 2022-23 term.

The Energy Workforce & Technology Council is the U.S. trade association for the energy technology and services sector, representing more than 600,000 jobs in the technology-driven energy value chain.

Michael Reeves, President & CEO of Shawcor, and Jack Renshaw, President of C&J Well Services, will remain as co-chairs for 2022-23, while Robert Drummond, President & CEO of NexTier Oilfield Solutions, and Daniel Hindes, Vice President of Well Servicing at ClearWell Dynamics, will remain as co-vice chairs.

As a result of the merger between PESA and AESC, the current co-chairs and co-vice chairs are serving an 18-month term, which will conclude at the 2023 Annual Meeting.

Selected for a first term on the Board of Directors:

• Todd Ennega, Director of Government Affairs, Halliburton

• Brian Groody, Vice President, OFS North America Land, Baker Hughes

• James McDonald, President, Americas Land, Schlumberger

The following were re-elected to the Board of Directors:

• Mike Reeves, President & CEO, Shawcor – Co-Chair

• Jack Renshaw, President, C&J Well Services – Co-Chair

• Robert Drummond, President & CEO, NexTier Oilfield Solutions — Co-Vice Chair

• Daniel Hindes, Vice President – Well Servicing, ClearWell Dynamics — Co-Vice Chair

• Rod Larson, President & CEO, Oceaneering International — Chair Emeritus

• Matt Armstrong, VP of Government & Regulatory Affairs, Baker Hughes – non-voting member

• Chuck Chauviere, President, Subsea Drilling Systems, HMH

• Marshall Dodson, President & CEO, Key Energy Services

• Mark Gjovig, Partner, GO Wireline

• Matt Hooker, COO, Ranger Energy Services

• Craig Lange, Head of Strategy and Corporate Development, Energy & Transportation, Caterpillar

• Leroy Law, President, LL Industrial Transmission

• Scott Livingston, President, Intervention & Stimulation Equipment, NOV

• Mark Reed, General Sales Manager Exploration, Mustang Cat

• Tracie Reed, President, Silverstream Energy Solutions

• Joyce Ryel, Vice President of HSEQ, Fortis Energy Services

• Laura Schilling, SVP Measurement and Production Solutions, TechnipFMC

• Warren Zemlak, President & CEO, BJ Energy Solutions

Reappointed to the Advisory Board:

• Erica Baird, President – Industrial Segment, Cummins Sales & Service North America

• Edward Bayhi, CFO, GD Energy Products

• Justin Bliffen, CEO and Founder, Brigade Energy Services

• Jeff Boettiger, Business Development, Stage Completions

• Dave Christmas, CEO, Stage Completions

• Melissa Cougle, Board Member, Tidewater

• Kevin Crowley, Board Member, Forged Products

• David de Roode, Partner and Executive Vice President, Lockton Global Energy & Marine

• Celine Gerson, President and Group Director – Americas, Fugro

• Lucas Gjovig, COO, GO Wireline

• Jonathan Hamilton, COO, GoExpedi

• Katherine Hargis, SVP, CAO, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Key Energy Services

• Gary Hauck, VP of Marketing, Communications, Business Development and Innovation, Vallourec

• Bonnie Houston, Chief Administrative Officer, NOV

• Neal Lux, President & CEO, Forum Energy Technologies

• Jill Massonne, Director, Global Off-Highway Sales, Allison Transmission

• January McKee, President, AMGAS Services

• Bruce Miller, Vice President, Director of Government & Industry Affairs, Schlumberger

• Megan Oberly, Vice President – Solutions Marketing, Helmerich & Payne

• Kyle O’Neill, CFO, U.S. Well Services

• Douglas Orr, Partner, Heidrick & Struggles

• David Paradis, CEO, Trillium Flow Technologies

• Ryan Phillips, Chairman of the Board, Axis Energy Services

• Dan Pratt, Vice President of Northwest Operations, DistributionNOW

• James Prince, Vice President — International Trade Compliance, Baker Hughes

• Kyle Ramachandran, President & CFO, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

• J. Wayne Richards, President & CEO, GR Energy Services

• Gabriel Rio, President & CEO, Milestone Environmental Services

• Etienne Roux, Senior Vice President, North America, Weatherford

• Sanjiv Shah, Managing Director Piper Sandler

• John Shanahan, General Manager, Caterpillar Oil & Gas

• Sivasankaran ‘Soma’ Somasundaram, President & CEO, ChampionX

• Dave Warnick, Division VP, HR, SPM Oil & Gas, A Caterpillar Company

• Jim Wicklund, Founder, Wicklund & Associates

• Donald Young, Founder, Race Rock Group

The Council co-chairs and co-vice chairs serve one year in office. Board and Advisory Board members are elected to three-year terms.

The Council stressed these industry leaders will serve a critical role in guiding the Association and the energy services and technology sector during ongoing challenges facing the industry, especially those brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

