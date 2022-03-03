Energy Workforce And Technology Council Gets New Media Lead

The Energy Workforce And Technology Council has added Corry Schiermeyer to its team as a Senior Director for Communications.

Houston-based Energy Workforce & Technology Council has hired Corry Schiermeyer as Senior Director for Communications. Based in Houston, the Council is the national trade association for the energy and services sector, representing more than 600,000 jobs in the technology-driven energy value chain.

“I’m excited to add Corry to our team of exceptional professionals that work every day to empower the energy workforce,” said Leslie Beyer, CEO of the Energy Workforce & Technology Council. “With her vast experience, I know Corry will be a valued asset for our members and the sector.”

Schiermeyer brings a wealth of communication and public affairs experience to this position having served as the Associate Administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency, the press secretary and director of media relations for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and as communications director for two Congressional members.

She has also spent time in senior communications roles with the Department of Agriculture, the White House and National Security Council, and the Department of Energy. In addition to her government experience, she has worked in public relations and communications roles with the Society for Human Resource Management and BNSF Railway.

She is originally from Texas and began her career as a sports and news reporter. Schiermeyer left reporting to work in public affairs positions with Texas State officials before moving to Washington, DC to work in the administration of President George W. Bush.

Her time at the National Security Council and the Environmental Protection Agency was spent under Trump, which was tarnished by the President’s actions that inspired riots at the Congress. However, in her comments during the final hours, Schiermeyer said there was plenty to be proud of as she exited EPA as she helped “implement several policies and regulatory reforms that are greatly benefitting the American people, protecting human health and the environment while allowing for economic prosperity across the country.”

In her new role, Schiermeyer, based in Washington, DC, will lead all media relations and communication efforts of the Council.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com