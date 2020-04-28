Energy Turnaround Pro Sees Demand Destruction as Top Issue

Demand destruction, rather than oversupply, is the top defining issue in the oil market nowadays, according to a Houston-based bankruptcy and restructuring advisor specializing in oil, gas and energy.

According to Basil Karampelas, managing director and head of SierraConstellation Partners’ Houston Office, economic models suggesting a reduction in oil demand on the order of 20 to 30 million barrels per day (bpd) will keep supply from completely overwhelming storage capacity in the near-term. However, he foresees a “tremendous amount of pricing pressure” in the medium-term.

In a recent conversation with Rigzone, Karampelas elaborated on the current “very unique situation” in the oil market amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, he offers his insights – drawn from three decades of strategic, financial, operational and leadership experience in areas such as private equity and venture capital investing – on the path forward for the oil market. Keep reading for his perspective.

Rigzone: Regarding the state of the oil market, your view is that demand destruction is the primary issue – not oversupply. Please elaborate.

Basil Karampelas: In a normal market, when there is a supply glut, prices adjust downward to the point where demand increases to match supply at the lower price point, However, in our COVID-dominated environment, there is virtually no price elasticity with respect to demand – that is, it doesn’t matter how much you lower price, there is no commensurate increase in demand. This is a very unique situation. Additionally, this lack of price elasticity means that as supply continues to increase, you begin to bump into storage constraints, which is also something that you don’t typically see. This is all due to the fact that there is no way to increase demand in the current market.

Rigzone: How effective do you think the recent OPEC+ deal, coupled with production curtailments by operators, will be in mitigating the swelling crude and refined products storage situations?

Karampelas: The OPEC+ deal is fraught with problems. First, there is the risk that certain members will cheat on their quotas in order to generate revenues. Second, the headline amount of the production cut is nowhere near the amount of demand destruction that we have seen in the last several weeks. Finally, North American producers are not likely to stop producing so long as they can at least partially cover their expenses – this is especially true of Canadian oil sands companies whose expenses are not only front-loaded, but also for whom shutting in production is not really an option given the nature of their production.

Rigzone: The U.S. federal government, along with a number of states, are starting to unveil plans to re-start the economy. How optimistic are you that such efforts will help to restore lost demand over the next several weeks?

Karampelas: The myriad of efforts will definitely have an effect, but likely over a period of months rather than weeks. Any recovery is likely to be “rolling” as different geographies are brought back on line on a timeline dictated by their rates of infection and recovery from COVID. I don’t expect there to be a significant recovery for at least 4-6 months, especially given the amount of product in storage.

Rigzone: We’re certainly experiencing an unprecedented situation, with low oil and gas prices making the backdrop particularly dire for companies in the energy industry. From what you’ve seen, what actions do you think will help oil and gas companies to weather this sharp downturn?

Karampelas: It’s crucial that oil and gas companies focus on three themes – liquidity, objectivity and creativity.

Liquidity will be the coin of the realm in the current environment, meaning that companies need to focus on what steps they need to take operationally, financially and strategically until the current environment improves. Second, oil and gas producers will need objectivity in terms of deciding a path forward. Companies need to look gimlet-eyed at the reality of where they are and what works in this current environment. Being able to be objective and decisive could mean the difference between success and failure. Third, creativity is a necessity in the current situation. Whether it means offering a discount to get aged accounts receivable paid or working with vendors to stretch payables in order to reduce current cash burn, creativity can be a tremendous help.

Rigzone: We’re hearing terms such as “new normal” and “next normal” in reference to what the economy looks like once it recovers. What do you think the oil market – and the companies that constitute it – will look like in this new/next normal phase? Any predictions on when this might happen?

Karampelas: As I’ve been saying since December, 2020 is the year of “The Frackening” – the reckoning of the U.S. fracking industry. The new normal is one that will be characterized by the four C’s:

Cash flow: because E&P companies will need to learn to live on their internally generated cash flow, especially now that capital markets are closed to them

because E&P companies will need to learn to live on their internally generated cash flow, especially now that capital markets are closed to them Caution: because too much leverage, or engaging in high-risk projects, acquisitions could literally create an extinction event for some companies

because too much leverage, or engaging in high-risk projects, acquisitions could literally create an extinction event for some companies Consolidation: the focus for many companies will be to figure out how to spread their SG&A (selling, general and administrative expenses) over a larger denominator – the easiest way to do that is through merger and acquisition activity

the focus for many companies will be to figure out how to spread their SG&A (selling, general and administrative expenses) over a larger denominator – the easiest way to do that is through merger and acquisition activity Cost-cutting: from reducing capital budgets, to negotiating better terms with vendors, to reducing salaries and downsizing office space, cost-cutting is something that will likely be a part of the industry for a very long time.

