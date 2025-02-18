Energy Transfer to Provide Gas to AI Data Center in Texas

Denver-based CloudBurst expects to reach FID for the data center later in the year.

Energy Transfer LP has entered into a long-term agreement to provide natural gas to CloudBurst Data Centers, Inc.’s flagship AI-focused data center development in Central Texas.

Energy Transfer subsidiary Oasis Pipeline, LP will provide up to 450,000 million British thermal units (MMBtu) per day of firm natural gas supply to CloudBurst’s Next-Gen Data Center campus outside of San Marcos, Texas, subject to CloudBurst reaching a final investment decision (FID) with its customer.

The natural gas supply would be sufficient to generate up to approximately 1.2 gigawatts of direct, or “behind-the-meter” electric power for a period of at least 10 years starting with phase 1 of the data center facilities, Energy Transfer said in a news release.

Denver-based CloudBurst expects to reach FID later in the year and anticipates the facility to be operational in the third quarter of 2026.

The agreement represents Energy Transfer’s first commercial arrangement to supply natural gas directly to a data center, it said.

Energy Transfer remarked that it is "uniquely positioned to provide reliable natural gas supply that is crucial to the data center operations under development,” many of which are near its network of more than 105,000 miles of natural gas gathering, and intrastate and interstate transportation pipelines and storage facilities with a combined storage capacity of nearly 236 billion cubic feet.

Energy Transfer further said it is in discussions with a number of data center developers and expects this to be the “first of many agreements” to supply, store and transport natural gas to fuel data centers, electric generation facilities and other power-demand customers.

“We are very excited about our close relationship with Energy Transfer and feel extremely confident in their ability to provide redundancy through their vast pipeline network and storage capacity. In addition, we will work closely with Energy Transfer to identify additional potential data center sites, on or close to their strategic natural gas pipeline network, using our proprietary site selection software,” CloudBurst Executive Chair Cynthia Thompson said.

In its most recent earnings release, Energy Transfer reported 17,026 billion British thermal units per day (BBtud) of transported natural gas in the fourth quarter of 2024, up from 16,651 BBtud in the previous-year quarter, and 46 BBtud of sold gas, up from 31 BBtud.

“Transported volumes increased primarily due to more capacity sold and higher utilization on our Panhandle, Trunkline and Gulf Run systems due to increased demand”, the company said. “Transported volumes reported above exclude volumes attributable to purchases and sales of gas for our pipelines’ own accounts and the optimization of any unused capacity”.

In the partnership’s midstream segment, gathering volumes increased to 20,690 BBtud from 20,322 BBtud, while natural gas liquid (NGL) output grew to 1.13 million barrels per day (MMbpd) from 976,000 bpd. “Gathered volumes increased primarily due to recently acquired assets and higher volumes in the Permian region”, it said. “NGL production increased primarily due to recently acquired assets and increased Permian plant utilization”.

Energy Transfer LP reported $1.08 billion in net income attributable to partners for the fourth quarter of 2024, down from $1.33 billion for the same period in 2023.

