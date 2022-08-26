Energy Transfer Signs 20-Year LNG deal With Shell
Energy Transfer has entered into a 20-year LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Shell for the supply of 2.1 million tons of LNG per annum from the Lake Charles LNG project.
The LNG will be supplied on a free-on-board basis and the purchase price will be indexed to the Henry Hub benchmark, plus a fixed liquefaction charge.
The first deliveries are expected to begin as early as 2026. The SPA will become fully effective upon the satisfaction of the conditions precedent, including Energy Transfer LNG taking a final investment decision.
“We believe that Lake Charles is the most competitive LNG project on the Gulf Coast,” said Tom Mason, President of Energy Transfer LNG. “And we are particularly pleased that one of the most prominent LNG industry participants has selected Lake Charles LNG as a supplier.”
Energy Transfer LNG has announced six SPAs in the last five months, bringing the total amount of LNG contracted from its Lake Charles LNG export facility to nearly 8 mtpa.
“We have had a long-standing relationship with Shell and its predecessor BG Group, as a customer of our regasification facility at Lake Charles,” Mason further stated. “It is great to have Shell re-engaged in the project as an LNG offtake customer. This SPA demonstrates their belief in the project and their commitment to continuing to deliver much-needed supplies of natural gas to markets around the world.”
“LNG is a flexible energy source, connecting demand and supply centers globally and delivering reliable energy to millions of people. We are very happy to be working once again with Energy Transfer and adding Lake Charles volumes to our global LNG supply portfolio. This agreement will enable us to further meet the increasing demand for LNG and positions Shell as a leading buyer of LNG from the US – which in 2021 became the world’s biggest LNG supplier,” Steve Hill, Executive Vice President of Energy Marketing at Shell, added.
Energy Transfer’s Lake Charles LNG export facility is a fully permitted project on the Gulf Coast having received authorizations from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as well as export authorizations from the Department of Energy. The LNG export facility will be constructed on the existing brownfield regasification facility site and will capitalize on four existing LNG storage tanks, two deep water berths, and other LNG infrastructure.
Lake Charles LNG will also benefit from its direct connection to Energy Transfer’s existing Trunkline pipeline system that in turn provides connections to multiple intrastate and interstate pipelines. These pipelines allow access to multiple natural gas-producing basins, including the Haynesville, the Permian, and the Marcellus Shale. Energy Transfer is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America, with a strategic footprint in all major U.S. production basins.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- UK Energy Regulator Announces Tariff Cap Increase
- This Week's Oil Price Moves Explained
- Neptune Makes Third Discovery Near Gjoa Field
- Energy Transfer Signs 20-Year LNG deal With Shell
- TotalEnergies Denies Involvement In Supplying Russian Jets With Fuel
- Diesel Pinch Looms
- Algeria Sbaa Discovery Comes 28 Years After Last
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- USA Oil Pours Into Asia
- Oil and Gas Recruiters Talk Staff Shortage
- Gazprom to Suspend Nord Stream Gas Supplies
- Rhine Seen Surging to More Navigable Level
- Bidding War Between Asia and EU on Who Gets Most USA LNG
- Texas Oil And Gas Employment Uptick In July Breaks 11 Year Record
- USA Oil and Gas Producers Recover and Reset
- USA Drops Rig
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Concerns Raised Over Strength of Future Oil Demand