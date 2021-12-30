Energy Transfer Must Pay $410MM for Scrapped Merger
Oil-pipeline giant Energy Transfer LP must pay $410 million for scuttling a $33 billion merger with rival Williams Cos. over a tax flaw in the deal, a judge concluded.
Since Dallas-based Energy Transfer -- owned by billionaire Kelcy Warren -- successfully pulled the plug on the 2016 combination, it’s required under the merger agreement to pay a so-called break-up fee, Delaware Chancery Court Judge Sam Glasscock III ruled Wednesday.
“Having called a dirge for the merger,” Energy Transfer “must pay the piper,” Glasscock said in his 95-page ruling in the more than five-year dispute over the deal.
Glasscock’s ruling marks the latest twist in what was nicknamed the energy industry’s “deal from hell.” The proposed tie-up stands as one of the largest deals undone by a collapse in oil prices. The merger was aimed at creating the nation’s largest natural-gas transporter. Oil prices have since rebounded.
Representatives of Energy Transfer and Williams weren’t immediately available after regular business hours for comment on Glasscock’s ruling.
Following a trial, Energy Transfer convinced Glasscock in 2016 it had grounds to pull out of the merger after its advisers said the deal didn’t free investors from $1 billion in tax liabilities as envisioned by the agreement.
The ruling prompted both companies to demand break-up fees, arguing it was the other side that maneuvered to sink the deal.
But in 2017, Glasscock concluded it was Warren and Energy Transfer executives who were the moving force behind sinking the deal and rebuffed their bid for a $1.5 billion break-up fee. The company has 86,000 miles of pipeline traversing 36 states.
In that decision, the judge said it would be strange for a merger agreement to be drafted so the party who pulled the plug over its would-be partner’s objections received a “windfall of a substantial termination fee.”
In Wednesday’s ruling, Glasscock said Energy Transfer didn’t satisfy several underlying provisions of the agreement and that left it on the hook for $410 million plus interest.
But Glasscock agreed with Energy Transfer’s demand that Williams Chief Executive Officer Alan Armstrong pay a monetary sanction for wiping out a Gmail account he used to discuss the merger. Energy Transfer sought to prove Armstrong used the account in a secret effort to tank the merger.
At trial, Armstrong said he deleted the Gmail account over concerns about spam messages. Glasscock said he didn’t find the CEO’s explanation credible. “I find that Armstrong’s destruction of his Gmail account was spoliation of evidence,” the judge wrote. He didn’t specify how much Armstrong should pay.
The case is Williams Companies Inc. v. Energy Transfer Equity LP, 12168, Delaware Chancery Court (Georgetown).
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Exxon Makes Satellite Methane Emission Detection Deal
- European NatGas Down as USA LNG Cargoes Head to Region
- PGS Signs DMaaS Deal With Major Customer
- Shale Drillers Face Record Cost Pressures
- Omicron Yet to Curb Driving Across Most of Asia
- Technical Issues Hold Back Southwark Drilling
- Warmest Ever London NY Brings Relief to Energy Markets
- TXOGA Launches Coastal Energy Series
- China Peak Carbon Could Come Earlier Than Planned
- Oil Prices Rose on Larger Than Expected Stockpile Reduction
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Pemex Gets $500M Loan For Shell Refinery Takeover
- Repsol Lifts First 100,000 Barrels From Yme Field
- CNOOC Looking To Power Buzzard Field Using Floating Wind Farm
- Lukoil Produces 700MM+ Barrels Of Oil At Field In Caspian
- Pioneer Natural Resources Closes $3B+ Deal
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Aramco Signs $15.5B Gas Pipeline Deal
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work